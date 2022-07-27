Mirella despairs after suitcase searched and designer bags disappear | Column Fábia Oliveira

Mirella used social media to say that she had her bags lost during a trip to France. Shortly thereafter, the singer arrives to celebrate that her luggage was found and delivered to the hotel where you were staying. But, when opening the suitcase, the funkeira ended up having an unpleasant surprise: their designer bags were gone.

“The bags did not arrive. I already had an outbreak. It’s giving me despair,” said Mirella in Instagram stories, who also said that she had problems with her credit cards. “I want to cry, I swear. On top of that I had all my cards blocked. I need a lot of prayer. It’s too much. I can’t wait to go back to Brazil”, she said.

In sequence, Mirella appears happy as she shares the arrival of her lost suitcase. But the happiness was short-lived, as the singer soon noticed that her designer items had disappeared. “I opened my bags, my designer bags are gone. Guys, I can’t believe it. It’s all tossed up because they messed with it and my designer bags aren’t here. This airline is going to fuck with me I can’t believe it. They took several things out of the suitcase,” she shot her.

Mirella still appears in Instagram stories crying and asks fans to comment on the airline’s social networks, charging the appearance of their belongings. Then, she shared a photo of how her suitcase was before traveling and said that in one of her bags were all her designer bags.

Watch:

