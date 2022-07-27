Missing son of woman killed in Blumenau is located, police say; suspect is on the run

The missing son of Jessica Ballock, who was found dead in Blumenau this Monday (25), has been located according to police. According to police chief Ronnie Esteves, the 1 year and 10 month old boy would be at his paternal grandparents’ house in Minas Gerais.

The information was released on Tuesday (26).

According to the delegate, the child was left by a lawyer at the grandparents’ house. The boy’s father and Jessica’s husband, Kelber Pereira, 28, is on the run. A preventive detention order was issued against the man.

The Civil Police is now working to locate the suspect, who would have decided not to present himself to the police, according to the delegate.

The crime

Jessica and her three-month-old son Théo Pereira were found dead in the apartment where they lived in the Velha neighborhood in Blumenau. According to Ronnie, a call reported to the police that the woman was dead inside the apartment. Agents went to the place, Rua dos Caçadores, and found the two lifeless.

The two were inside a closed room. She, on the floor. The boy, in bed. The knife that would have been used to commit the stabbings was in the property and was collected by the Scientific Police. For the delegate, the biggest suspect is the victim’s husband.

farewell

Family and friends say goodbye this Tuesday (26) to Jessica and Théo. O wake takes place in the Mortuary Chapel of the Municipal Cemetery on Rua João Pessoa, in the Velha neighborhood. Burial is scheduled for 4 pm on site.

* Under supervision of Augusto Ittner

Read too

​“Our inspiration”: Balneário Camboriú says goodbye to businesswoman killed in accident​

​Vaccination against Covid-19 in Blumenau for children aged 3 to 4 years has low adherence​

​Building of more than half a century in downtown Blumenau is for sale​

​Christmas in Blumenau will have an ice bar, giant tree and partnership with the land of Santa Claus​