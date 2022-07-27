Mistakes That Could Be Slowing Your Metabolism Revealed

Our body has a series of processes to transform the nutrients ingested in food into energy, to move around and for all systems to work. The metabolic rate needs to be in good working order to ensure balanced health. One slow metabolism It’s dangerous, especially if your goal is to lose weight.

See too: Discover the essential nutrient for those who want to lose weight

There are many factors that can cause a metabolic decrease. See what mistakes make your metabolism slow down.

Top mistakes that slow down metabolism

Food restriction

It is wrong to say that eating little or restricting food a lot is contributing to weight loss. When there is an extreme reduction in calories ingested, there is a decrease in calorie burning.

Studies show that consuming a very small amount of calories (below 1000 per day) reduces your metabolic rate, as your body adapts to this caloric reduction, this ends up decreasing your energy expenditure. Therefore, very restrictive diets may not bring good results for weight loss.

don’t eat protein

Protein consumption helps to prolong satiety and metabolic rate, which enhances caloric expenditure. What consequently accelerates metabolism, this process happens after meals is known as TEF (thermal effect of food).

Protein produces a much greater thermic effect compared to the effect of carbohydrates or fat. Scientific evidence points out that eating protein causes a 20-30% increase in metabolism, while 5-10% in carbohydrate intake and 3% or less for fat.

don’t exercise

Research has found that doing basic movements like cleaning the house, walking several times a day, climbing stairs, and standing can speed up calorie burn. These simple activities are very effective in keeping your metabolism revved up.

Sleep badly

Not sleeping long enough to replenish lost energy is extremely harmful to metabolism. Several experts warn that the human body needs at least 4 hours of sleep daily. Sleeping less than that increases the chances of metabolic diseases such as diabetes, as well as depression and heart risks.

Consuming sugary drinks

Industrialized sweet drinks or even fruit extracts are rich in fructose. Fructose may increase the risks of insulin resistance, diabetes and obesity.

For 12 weeks, researchers controlled obese and overweight people who consumed 25% more fructose drinks. There was a significant drop in metabolic rate.

There is scientific evidence that excessive and prolonged consumption of fructose causes accumulation of visceral and liver fat.

don’t train

Doing strength exercises such as weight training contributes to an increase in metabolic rate, especially at rest. Studies have identified about a 7.4% increase in metabolic rate in bodybuilders who performed strength training for about 11 minutes a day, in addition to burning an average of 125 extra calories per day for 6 months.