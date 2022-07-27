Monica’s Gang: Fans revolt, petition against cast change, and studio manifests itself

Fans united, will never be defeated! After the announcement that the interpreters of Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão in the live-action would be replaced, fans created an online petition – which already has more than 48,000 signatures – against the changes. With the mobilization, Maurício de Sousa’s studio manifested itself, stating that it is following up on requests.

The petition was created after Folha de S. Paulo revealed that “Turma da Môncia – A Série“, launched on Globoplay last week, marked the farewell of Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo and Gabriel Moreira as protagonists. In addition to the series, the group gave life to the characters in the films “Laços” and “Lessons”.

As justification, Marcos Saraiva, executive producer of the audiovisual nucleus of Mauricio de Sousa Produções, explained that for the adaptations of “Turma da Mônica Jovem”, the studio could not wait for the cast to grow. That’s because the projects are scheduled to launch in 2023 and the new actors would be around 20 years old.

The quartet’s fans did not like the changes and created an online petition, which reached the producers. “The BO is as follows, there will be a recast of the characters of Turma da Mônica to make new films, but the actors of ‘Laços’, ‘Lições’ and ‘A Série’ are already well built to continue the universe. We want the ‘Turma da Mônica Jovem’ films and the series to coexist at the same time, even if they are different casts!”wrote the fan who created the project, on July 22.

In view of the mobilization, in a publication on social media, representatives of Maurício de Sousa Produções guaranteed that they are attentive and studying what can be done: “Hey guys! We are following the movement on social media. You have to admit: our fandom is amazing! The contents of the series demonstrate that the job was very well done. We are too happy”.

“The next MSP projects are on the table and will be announced at the right time. The purpose of this message is to demonstrate that, yes, we are listening. And we will keep you posted.”completed.

After two films and the launch of the series, Mauricio de Sousa Produções announced that it is developing 13 new projects in the Turma da Mônica universe. In addition to a live-action film by Chico Bento, the series “Franjinha e Milena em Busca da Ciência” is in production for HBO Max.

And it doesn’t stop there, see?! “Turma da Mônica Jovem” will have four films, which will be released from 2023. Another five films will focus on Turma do Penadinho and we will still have a series based on “Jeremiah: Pele”. Finally, the character Astronaut will also win his own series on HBO’s streaming, aimed at an adult audience.