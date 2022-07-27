Monkeypox: Confirmed case in Teresópolis remains stable and accompanied by Health

At the end of the morning of this Tuesday, 26, the Municipal Health Department announced that Teresópolis reported the first case of Monkeypox, popularly called monkeypox. A 25-year-old patient, a resident of the municipality, has no report of travel outside the city and has a good evolution of the disease. He is accompanied by teams from the Teresópolis Epidemiological Surveillance Division and a specialized outpatient clinic at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “The City Hall of Teresópolis reiterates that the patient and the contacts are receiving follow-up and are monitored by the team of the Municipal Health Department”, also informs the document sent to the press. According to data from the State Department of Health, there are 107 confirmed cases in the State of Rio so far, with Teresópolis being the only one in the Mountain Region. Most notifications took place in the capital, 83.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus (MPXV), in which transmission to humans can occur through infected animal or human contact or material containing the virus. The cases were initially identified in Africa and later in European countries. In Brazil, more than 600 cases have already been confirmed and the epicenter of this outbreak is the State of São Paulo. It is worth mentioning that despite the name, monkeys are also victims like humans and should not suffer any kind of mistreatment.

Transmission between humans occurs mainly through close contact with skin lesions of infected people, such as hugs, kisses, massages, sexual intercourse or through respiratory secretions Transmission can also occur through contact with contaminated objects (clothes, bedding, swimwear). The incubation period is typically 6 to 13 days and can range from 5 to 21 days. It has occurred more frequently in males and aged between 25 and 35 years.

Symptoms, treatment and general guidelines

The infected person commonly starts symptoms with fever, body ache, tiredness, headache, weakness, back pain, and the presence of swollen glands (lymphadenopathy). After 1 to 3 days from the onset of symptoms, the individual presents the lesions on the skin, at first as a papule (similar to a small pimple), evolving as a vesicle (bubble containing clear liquid), then as a pustule (bubble containing pus ) and then a crusted wound.

The disease can be confused with others, such as: chickenpox (varicella), Herpes, Syphilis. In the cases described in Brazil, the lesions affect the genital/anal region, trunk and upper limbs, with a concentration on the hands.

In general, the disease has a good prognosis and the vast majority of cases are treated at home, under the supervision of the health team on an outpatient basis. There is no specific treatment for the disease. In case of suspicion, look for the health service closest to your residence.

Outbreak can be stopped, says WHO

The outbreak of monkeypox, which is spreading rapidly, can be stopped, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday. interrupted with the right strategies in the right groups, but time is ticking and we all need to come together to make this happen,” Rosamund Lewis, WHO’s monkeypox technical lead, told reporters. The outbreak represents a global health emergency, the WHO’s highest alert level, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last Saturday. to generate a coordinated international response and can free up funds to collaborate on the sharing of vaccines and treatments.

Minister says Brazil prepared itself

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Monday, 25, that Brazil “has done its homework” in the face of the monkeypox outbreak since the beginning of the epidemic. During the opening of a workshop on health surveillance promoted by the ministry, Queiroga said that Brazil prepared itself to deal with the virus, providing laboratories for diagnosis, identification of cases and isolation of patients. “We here in Brazil have been doing our homework since the first rumor, since the first suspected case. We prepare our structure to make the diagnosis. We currently have four laboratories in Brazil with the capacity to do so,” said Queiroga.

The laboratories ready for the diagnosis of the disease, according to the minister, are at the Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo; at the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed), in Minas Gerais; at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, in Rio de Janeiro; and in the laboratory of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “From the beginning we started doing the diagnosis and access to the diagnosis is available. We alerted the state health departments and the municipal departments. The cases are identified, they are isolated”, added the minister.

HOME CARE

Every patient confirmed with the disease must remain in ISOLATION UNTIL THE SKIN LESIONS ARE COMPLETELY HEALING, which usually occurs after 3 to 4 weeks. Also, adhere to the following rules:

Do not leave the house, except for emergencies.

Avoid contact with other people.

Always wear a mask, remembering to change it every two hours.

Avoid intimate contact with other people (sexual intercourse, hugs, kisses).

Do not share potentially contaminated items: bedding, clothing, towels, tea towels, cups, cutlery.

Routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and items.

Do not wear contact lenses to avoid eye infections.

Do not shave areas of the body that have a rash.

If possible, use a separate bathroom from the rest of the household. If this is not possible, the patient must clean (soap and water) and disinfect (bleach water) all surfaces touched.

Avoid contamination of upholstery and mattresses by covering them with waterproof material, such as plastic bags or tarpaulins.

Plates, glasses and cutlery must not be shared. Dirty dishes should be washed with warm soapy water.

Bedding, clothes and towels should be washed separately with warm soapy water.

Avoid close contact with animals, including those at home. In general, any mammal can be infected.

*Updated article at 10:55 pm





