Monkeypox is “almost certainly” sexually transmitted

WHO declared outbreak a global health emergency, but experts do not know 100% how monkeypox is transmitted from monkeys. Research shows that most infections occur during sexual contact. More than half a million celebrated on Saturday (23/07), in the streets of Berlin, the Gay Pride Day – or CSD (Christopher Street Day), as it is called in Germany. The first parade since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic was one of the biggest in the city’s history. The euphoria was very great, and the participants sang, danced, drank, kissed and hugged each other.

But in the late afternoon, when some of the first confetti-covered floats arrived at the Brandenburg Gate to begin the evening’s festivities, revelers received notifications on their cellphones that may have changed the entire mood of the party: the World Health Organization ( WHO) had declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

The causative virus is known to predominantly affect men who have sex with men, and awareness of the outbreak was not absent at the Berlin CSD parade: some held up placards demanding that the German government produce more vaccines against the infection, others distributed leaflets. explaining the symptoms. and event organizers shared a notice on their website.

But no one mentioned monkeypox when parade leaders addressed the crowd, and posters offering free kisses and hugs far outnumbered posters calling for action against or awareness of the disease.

Public health officials and spokespeople for LGBTQ organizations in the United States and Europe have found it difficult to communicate the risks of the virus to men who have homosexual relationships without stigmatizing those they are trying to raise awareness.

In some cases, this has resulted in messages to the effect that the virus can affect all members of the population. and that everyone has a similar risk of being infected. However research published July 21, 2022 in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that 98% of cases were detected in men who have sex with men.

While anyone can get monkeypox, all the scientific knowledge compiled so far indicates that the risk is much greater for gay men who have multiple sexual partners than for monogamists.

Is monkeypox sexually transmitted?

But how to communicate who is most at risk of smallpox isn’t the only uncertainty for scientists and public health experts: they don’t know exactly how monkeypox is transmitted either.

The New England Journal of Medicine study, which analyzed samples from more than 520 infections in 16 countries from April to June 2022, indicates that in 95% of cases the virus was transmitted through “sexual activity”.

However, “there is no clear evidence of sexual transmission through seminal or vaginal fluids” and transmission is only proven through larger respiratory droplets, close or direct contact with skin lesions and “possibly” by contaminated objects such as tissues or utensils. kitchen.

What is known for certain is that the virus spreads through very close interpersonal contact, from caressing and kissing to genital contact. “Smallpox is almost certainly transmitted sexually,” confirms Paul Hunter, professor of health protection at Britain’s Norwich Medical School.

“But my discomfort at labeling it an STI [infecção sexualmente transmissível] is that, for most of them, using a condom or avoiding penetration or direct oral-anal/oral-genital contact is a good way to prevent transmission. For monkey pox, however, even cuddling between two naked individuals is already a big risk.”

In Hunter’s opinion, labeling monkeypox as an STI “could work against control” if it implies that the public believes they are safe from the virus by using condoms or by engaging in non-penetrative sex.

Luka Cicin-Sain, a viral immunology researcher at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Germany, agrees that labeling monkeypox as a sexually transmitted infection or disease and focusing on condoms as a method of prevention could “backfire as a strategy.” containment”, as it is not yet clear whether the virus is transmitted exclusively by semen or also by close contact, droplets of saliva or skin-to-skin contact.

Although viral DNA was found in semen samples in the study, there was no evidence that the semen was infectious. “The situation is similar to Covid-19, which can also be spread by intimate contact and kissing, but is not considered an STI,” explains Cicin-Sain.

Is containment still possible?

Some scientists believe containment is still possible through immediate vaccination campaigns. With transmission more or less focused exclusively on a community, a robust vaccination program could still provide herd immunity, says Hunter.

A gay man with monkeypox will infect an average of one to two individuals, while others will infect fewer than one, according to the WHO. “So we would only need to vaccinate about half of the members of the high-risk group to achieve herd immunity.”

The expert suggests offering the vaccine to anyone who comes to a sexual medicine clinic. Many of today’s monkeypox patients are also living with HIV, so they already attend clinics regularly, as do users of highly active sex networks, who are also at increased risk.

Hugh Adler, a researcher at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine who has worked with monkeypox patients, hopes the WHO statement will draw more attention to the need for vaccine supplies, and that the outbreak will be a policy priority.

But it is too early to say whether this will happen: “It depends on the degree of relevance and weight with which a WHO statement is perceived by governments, public bodies and vaccine manufacturers and suppliers, as well as those at risk of contracting monkeypox, in Worldwide.”

Adler adds that with the increase in cases in the US and UK and the lack of an adequate vaccination strategy in many countries, the risk of the infection becoming fully established among homosexuals is growing.

By 2022, more than 16,000 cases have been observed worldwide, with five deaths, all in Africa. Germany has reported more than 2,200 cases. Adler warns that while cases have been mild in Europe, the UK and the US, this is not the case in West and Central Africa.

Gerard Krause, head of the Department of Epidemiology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, is concerned that stigmatization of virus carriers will hold back vaccine adoption among vulnerable populations.

“At this stage it will be difficult to prevent smallpox from becoming an additional endemic disease among high-risk groups. I fear that the level of stigmatization is already too high. This will affect vaccine access and acceptability, as well as early diagnosis notification and contact tracking.”