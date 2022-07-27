Monkeypox: is it possible to pick up buttons or the bus bar? – 07/26/2022

Although there are still doubts about how monkeypox spread so quickly in different countries, there is a consensus among experts who deal with cases of the disease: its main form of transmission, so far, is close contact with the lesions that the disease causes. condition causes on the skin.

No wonder, one of the main ways to prevent contagion is to avoid direct contact with contaminated people. “What we have seen all over the world, in more than 96% of cases, is a transmission directly from skin-to-skin contact. It is not with any region of the skin, it is direct contact with the lesion of the infected person”, says Clarissa Damaso, a virologist at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

Damaso is one of the scientists who make up the working group to fight monkeypox organized at UFRJ. The objective of the initiative is to test people with suspected disease and monitor patients to assess the evolution of the conditions and reduce the spread of the virus that causes the condition, monkeypox.

The pathogen has been identified in 74 countries. According to the portal Our World In Datathere are more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the disease worldwide.

In Brazil, 813 people have already been diagnosed with the condition, according to a balance sheet released this week by the Ministry of Health. Most confirmations are in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

High and sudden fever, headache and the appearance of blisters on the skin are the main symptoms of the disease. Understand below how monkeypox is transmitted and ways to avoid contagion.

Contact with injuries

Alexandre Naime Barbosa, professor at Unesp and vice president of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases), explains that the liquid inside the blisters caused by monkeypox, as well as the crust of the wounds, contain the virus and, therefore, are highly infectious.

The risk of person-to-person transmission through close contact with these lesions increases the longer and more intense the interaction.

“We are seeing a clear predominance of transmission during sexual contact, because sex involves very intense, long-lasting skin contact, which has facilitated contagion”, explains Damaso, from UFRJ.

A study published last week in New England Journal of Medicinewhich evaluated 528 patients from 16 countries, found that 95% of infections occurred through sexual activity.

Research suggests that most transmissions so far are related primarily to sex, but not exclusively, between men who have sex with men.

However, the authors noted that “there is still no clear evidence of sexual transmission through seminal or vaginal fluids.”

The possibility is under study, as it is not yet known whether transmission occurs through prolonged contact with skin lesions during sex or whether this also happens through sexual fluids during the act.

Although most cases of the disease have been identified in the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) community, the WHO (World Health Organization) also adds that anyone can contract or transmit it. monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality, and that “stigmatizing people because of an illness is never okay”.

droplet transmission

Infection also occurs by contact with respiratory secretions, ie saliva.

According to the WHO, prolonged face-to-face contact is usually required, which puts health professionals, family members and other close contacts of those infected at greater risk.

transmission by objects

Contact with newly contaminated objects is another possible route of transmission of monkeypox: sheets, clothes and towels, for example.

Damaso, from UFRJ, says that people who work with these objects, such as maids, for example, should increase vigilance: “It is recommended to use gloves and a mask, because basically the virus stays on the crust of the lesion when it dries and falls off”.

Decontamination of clothes or sheets can be done by washing with hot water and soap.

Transmission over smooth surfaces

The elevator button, gym equipment and the bus bar are examples of smooth surfaces whose contagion by monkeypox should not cause panic, according to experts consulted by the Live well.

According to Álvaro Costa, an infectious disease specialist at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), although it is not yet known how long the virus remains viable for transmission on smooth surfaces, the risk of transmission in these cases is “very unlikely”.

Barbosa, from SBI, says that the risk of contagion is much greater on surfaces such as cloth, sheet, towel and clothing.

“Contamination by smooth surfaces would only be possible if the person just touched the lesion with their finger and then touched the elevator button with the lesion, for example. This is more difficult and we have not really observed this scenario”, he says. Damaso.

Still, hand hygiene habits adopted due to the covid-19 pandemic must be maintained, experts say.

Can animals also transmit?

The monkeypox’s most likely natural hosts are not monkeys, but wild rodents from Africa. On the mainland, there is evidence of infection by the disease through contact with these animals, but this has not been identified anywhere else in the world to date.

According to Damaso, there is no evidence that the virus has found an animal reservoir either in countries in Europe or the United States, or in Brazil.

“But we need to act fast and contain the spread, so that the passage that we call ‘spillback’, or overflow in reverse, that is, the virus leaves the man and goes to an animal, because every virus that has a reservoir animal is more complicated to control”, says the virologist.

Domestic and vertical transmission

In the world, cases of monkeypox have also been diagnosed in children. The US, for example, this week recorded the first pediatric cases of the disease.

According to US officials, the cases are unrelated and are “probably the result of domestic transmission”.

“Several countries have already described cases of infected parents who live with their children and they were also infected, and vice versa. This shows how it is not a disease transmitted exclusively through sexual contact, it is skin contact”, analyzes Damaso.

According to the WHO, transmission can also occur through the placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital smallpox) or during close contact during and after birth.

How to reduce the risk of transmission?

In addition to avoiding contact with infected people, at the individual level, it is also necessary to be aware of the presence of symptoms of the disease and seek medical attention as soon as possible to receive the diagnosis and prevent the chain of transmission of the virus.

Hot and humid environments, such as saunas, where there is a greater risk of pathogen proliferation, should also be avoided, suggests Costa, from HC-FMUSP.

As for healthcare workers caring for patients with suspected or confirmed monkeypox infection, as well as those handling samples of the virus, the WHO recommends that “standard infection control measures should be implemented.”

For the vice president of SBI, it is urgent that health professionals in Brazil be trained to identify the disease’s clinical features, which are not always obvious – he, for example, has already treated a patient who had only a small lesion on his chin, similar to to a pimple.

“Sometimes, the disease has tenuous characteristics, that’s why it is so necessary to discuss and invest in continuing medical education with health professionals. outbreak”, says Barbosa.

“We’re seeing this jump in the number of cases, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he warns.

Damaso, from UFRJ, also emphasizes that surveillance and rapid identification of new cases are key to containing the outbreak.

Still in terms of collective prevention, the virologist points out the importance of vaccinating the groups indicated by the WHO, including health professionals who are involved in diagnosing the disease or working with the virus in the laboratory, as well as men who have sex with men who want to get immunized as a form of prevention.

This week, the Ministry of Health’s surveillance secretary, Arnaldo Medeiros, told the newspaper O Globo that the ministry is considering creating a safety committee specifically dedicated to monkeypox in Brazil.

The ministry is planning to buy immunizations used to fight smallpox — eradicated since 1980, according to the WHO — for health workers and people in constant contact with this public, according to Medeiros. The expected amount is 50 thousand initial doses, expected to arrive later this year.