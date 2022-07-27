Monkeypox: situation in Brazil is worrying, says WHO – 26/07/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The WHO (World Health Organization) technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said at a press conference on Tuesday (26) that “the situation in Brazil [para a doença] it’s worrying”.

“It is very worrying for countries like Brazil […] reporting a significant number of cases”, he said. So far, the country has 813 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Ministry of Health. The balance represents an increase of 33% compared to last Friday (22), when there were 607 confirmed diagnoses nationwide.

Most cases are concentrated in the state of São Paulo. The State Department of Health reported this Monday (25) that the state has already recorded 590 diagnoses of the disease. Comparing with last Friday, there was an increase of 26% in cases of the disease.

The WHO technical leader also drew attention to testing problems that could affect the country. “Which is […] important is access to tests.”

The organization declared this Saturday (23) that the disease is considered a public emergency of global concern.

“We believe it is time for this announcement, considering that, day by day, more countries and people are being affected by the disease. We need coordination and solidarity to control this outbreak”, said Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the WHO.

Monkeypox is caused by monkeypox, a virus of the orthopoxvirus genus. Another pathogen that is also of this genus is the one that causes common smallpox, a disease eradicated in 1980.

The main symptoms of the disease are fever, malaise and body aches. Then, the condition evolves to the appearance of skin lesions, with contact with these wounds being the main form of transmission of the virus.

However, research already reports that some patients develop these lesions in the genital, anal or oral regions. The hypothesis is that this happens because the spread of the disease is mainly occurring through sexual contact and in the community of men who have sex with other men. The WHO, for example, has already indicated that about 90% of diagnoses are concentrated in this population.

One fear is that this scenario causes stigma for these men. “Stigma and discrimination can be more dangerous than any virus,” Adhanom said.

Vaccination of key populations and people who have had contact with patients is an effective way to prevent transmission, but the expectation is that the vaccine will take time to reach Brazil.