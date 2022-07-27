Monkeypox: WHO Advises Men Who Have Sex with Men to ‘Reduce Number of Sexual Partners for Now’ | Health

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) advised, this Wednesday (27), that men who have sex with men – such as gays, bisexuals and sex workers – reduce their number of sexual partners at this time to reduce the risk of exposure to monkeypox (monkeypox).

In the opening speech at a press conference on the disease, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also reinforced that “stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus and could fuel the outbreak“.

He urged communities and individuals to inform themselves and take the risks seriously, as well as take the necessary measures to interrupt transmission and protect vulnerable groups.

“The best way to do this is to reduce the risk of exposure. That means making safe choices for yourself and others. For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing the number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners and exchange contact details with new partners to allow follow-up if necessary,” said Tedros.

The director highlighted that “Although 98% of cases so far are among men who have sex with men, Anyone exposed can get monkeypox“.

“The focus for all countries must be on engaging and empowering communities of men who have sex with men to reduce the risk of infection and onward transmission, provide care for those infected, and safeguard human rights and dignity.”

Tedros recalled that, in addition to transmission through sexual contact, monkeypox can spread in homes through close contact between people, such as hugs and kisses, and on contaminated towels or bedding.

More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported to the WHO in 78 countries, including 5 deaths. More than 70% of reported cases come from Europe and 25% from the Americas.

The WHO director also spoke about the vaccines available to prevent monkeypox. The disease does not have a specific vaccine, but vaccines developed against smallpox help protect against it.

Currently, there are 3 vaccines against the disease: one used in Canada, the United States and the European Union (MVA-BN, from the Bavarian Nordic laboratory), one that is only approved in the United States (ACAM2000) and a third, developed in Japan. , which can be applied to children (LC16).

“However, we still don’t have data on the effectiveness of monkeypox vaccines or how many doses might be needed,” said Tedros, who also noted that vaccine protection is not instantaneous.

Tedros recalled that the WHO recommends targeted vaccination of people exposed to someone with monkeypox and for those at high risk of exposure – including healthcare workers, some laboratory workers and those with multiple sexual partners.

“At this time, we do not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox,” said the director.

“This means that vaccinees must continue to take steps to protect themselves by avoiding close contact, including sex, with others who have or are at risk of having monkeypox,” he recalled.

One of the problems is the availability of vaccines: according to Tedros, there are about 16 million doses of MVA-BN all around the world. Most, however, are in “bulk” form – meaning it would take several months to bottle the doses and make them available for use.