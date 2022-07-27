Monster! NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU will have 18176 colors, 48 ​​GB of memory and consumption of up to 800 W

Rumors suggest that NVIDIA may return to using the Titan seal on its RTX 40 line

Expected to launch in the last quarter of 2022, NVIDIA’s new lineup of Ada Lovelace GPUs — also known as the RTX 40 series — promises to bring monstrous hardware options for the market. According to insider Kopite7kimi, the most powerful model being prepared by the company can consume up to 800W alone.

The product must use AD102-450 GPU and bring 18176 cores and 48GB of 24Gbps GDDR6X memory — powerful configurations, but that make room for even beefier models to arrive in the future. According to the WCCFTech website, the launch still wouldn’t use the full power of the AD102 GPUwhich could reach 18432 CUDA cores and total consumption of 900W.

If the model described by Kopite7kimi operates at a frequency of 3 Ghz, this means that it can offer computational power above 100 TFLOPs. It is not yet clear what the commercial name of the model will be, whose details have been revealed, but the specifications suggest that it is the RTX 4090Ti — previous reports suggest that the RTX 4090 would use 21 Gbps memory modules, the same ones present in the RTX 3090Ti.

The return of Titan?

If the new GPU actually consumes 800W, it means that it will bring twice the TDP of the RTX 3090Ti, which is already considered a high consumption card today. This should result in a model with two 16-pin connectorseach capable of delivering 600W of power to the card.

The model’s features are causing some consider the possibility that NVIDIA will revert to using the Titan sealwhich made its last appearance during the RTX 20 generation. According to WFFCTech, nothing has been confirmed in this regard, but the combination of high efficiency, energy consumption and price would make sense when we take NVIDIA’s track record into account.

– Continues after advertising –

NVIDIA prepares to cut the price of high-performance RTX 30 cards

The decision reinforces indications that the company is trying to avoid having to deal with excess inventories of its products.



While the expectation remains that NVIDIA will introduce its new lineup of GPUs starting in September of this year, the company’s plans still don’t seem to be fully closed at the moment. Rumors have even claimed that part of the launches may be delayed to 2023, as a way for the company to have more time to deal with the large stocks of the RTX 30 line that still remain in stores.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech