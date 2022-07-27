More than 24 thousand digital satellite dishes will be distributed in Curitiba

Beneficiaries of Federal Government social programs will be able to exchange their reception equipment free of charge and also the old satellite dishes for new and more modern equipment. The start of operation of 5G technology in Brazil will cause interference in the old system, which uses those big and round metal antennas. The forecast is that around 24,000 free kits will be distributed and installed in Curitiba.

THE Stay tuned is the entity created by determination of Anatel to support the population during the process of migration of the signal transmission of open TV channels via satellite. Soon, the signal transmitted to traditional satellite dishes will be interrupted. Therefore, it is necessary to replace the equipment for the new digital dish, which has better image and sound quality, regional programming and will continue to be free, as it has always been.

Leandro Guerra, Siga Antenado’s CEO, told in an interview with Paraná Tribune, that the person will have a better image with the availability of the 5G system in the capital of Paraná. ” It’s what we call pure 5G, and if the person doesn’t have the kit, they can have interference or even interruption of the signal. The satellite dishes operate in the so-called ‘C Band’ in the 3.5 GHz bands. The data on the number of Curitibans who will have the kit was based on the crossing of two databases. The first is the Single Registry and the other was a survey carried out in 2019 by the IBGE”, commented Guerra, who participated in a press conference this Tuesday (26), in Curitiba.

Siga Antenado works so that everyone has access to information and knows what needs to be done so as not to lose the TV signal. Low-income families enrolled in Federal Government Social Programs, which have a traditional dish installed and in full operation, will be entitled to install a free kit with the new digital dish. Families that use other transmission systems to watch television, such as a digital fishbone antenna (installed on top of the house), an indoor digital antenna and pay TV, will not undergo any type of change.

“The mobilization of the population is fundamental for the agility of the migration process, with the distribution and installation of free kits with the new digital dish”, says Leandro Guerra.

The result of this operation will be the implementation of the 5G signal and the generation of R$ 250 billion in impact on the productivity of the Brazilian economy by 2035”.

how to schedule

To make an appointment for the installation of the free kit, families enrolled in social programs of the Federal Government and who have traditional satellite dishes installed and in operation must call toll free the number 0800 729 2404 or access Siga Antenado’s electronic address https://sigaantenado.com.br/ and enter the CPF or NIS.