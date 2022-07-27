MS records 26 more deaths from Covid-19; two are from Dourados

The Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday (26) by the State Health Department (SES), points to 2,607 new confirmed cases of the disease in the last seven days throughout Mato Grosso do Sul. In addition, the state recorded 26 more deaths from the disease, including two elderly people living in Dourados.
According to information, the victims of Dourados are an 81-year-old man, who died on 7/22 and had chronic cardiovascular disease and chronic neurological disease. While the second case is that of a 92-year-old woman, who died on 7/24, who had a chronic neurological disease and immunodeficiency/immunosuppression.
The other 24 deaths are from the cities of Campo Grande, Corumbá, Anastácio, Coxim, Rio Verde de Mato Grosso, Paranhos, Itaporã, Nova Alvorada do Sul, Bela Vista, Anaurilândia and Ponta Porã. The victims were aged between 29 and 96 years and only three cases had no comorbidities.
With the new deaths, Mato Grosso do Sul reached the mark of 10,707 lives lost to the disease. The average number of deaths in the last seven days is 3.7.
New Cases
In the last week, another 2,607 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the state, with 114 reported in Dourados.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, MS accumulates 562,332 confirmed cases, where 547,436 were considered recovered and 10,707 died.
Of the active cases, 4,131 people were instructed to comply with the period of home isolation and 58 are hospitalized, 33 in clinical beds and 25 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
