MS records 26 more deaths from Covid-19; two are from Dourados

The Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday (26) by the State Health Department (SES), points to 2,607 new confirmed cases of the disease in the last seven days throughout Mato Grosso do Sul. In addition, the state recorded 26 more deaths from the disease, including two elderly people living in Dourados.





According to information, the victims of Dourados are an 81-year-old man, who died on 7/22 and had chronic cardiovascular disease and chronic neurological disease. While the second case is that of a 92-year-old woman, who died on 7/24, who had a chronic neurological disease and immunodeficiency/immunosuppression.





The other 24 deaths are from the cities of Campo Grande, Corumbá, Anastácio, Coxim, Rio Verde de Mato Grosso, Paranhos, Itaporã, Nova Alvorada do Sul, Bela Vista, Anaurilândia and Ponta Porã. The victims were aged between 29 and 96 years and only three cases had no comorbidities.





With the new deaths, Mato Grosso do Sul reached the mark of 10,707 lives lost to the disease. The average number of deaths in the last seven days is 3.7.





New Cases

In the last week, another 2,607 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the state, with 114 reported in Dourados.





Since the beginning of the pandemic, MS accumulates 562,332 confirmed cases, where 547,436 were considered recovered and 10,707 died.





Of the active cases, 4,131 people were instructed to comply with the period of home isolation and 58 are hospitalized, 33 in clinical beds and 25 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Leave your comment

Read too

CONFUSION Military policeman gets angry with care and handcuffs nurse HEALTH Monkeypox: with 813 cases, Brazil has a “worrying” situation CAPITAL Lawyer arrested in hotel for disturbing peace and sexual harassment HEALTH UEMS, UFGD and Health Department launch PET-Health Project activities BORDER Drug enforcement finds marijuana buried in clash area FINANCIAL MARKET Dollar drops to R$5.34 on the eve of US interest rate decision LARGE FIELD Mother catches daughter being raped by stepfather; man is arrested BRAZIL Former ministers, artists and bankers sign letter in defense of democracy Man found with head trauma dies 5 months later ECONOMY BC launches colored coin to celebrate bicentennial of independence

Most Read

GOLDEN

Man found dead inside vehicle near Trevo da Bandeira

TRAFFIC IN DOURADOS

Drunk drivers ‘fall in the fight’ after collision at intersection

BEAUTY CONTEST

Resident of the village of Dourados is in second place in the ‘Miss Trans MS’

LARGE FIELD

Killed in front of his mother was accused of abusing a four-year-old on Sunday