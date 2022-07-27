MTV Meow 2022: see photos from the awards

MTV Miaw 2022 is being recorded tonight, in São Paulo, to reward the best names in Brazilian pop and internet.

Camila Queiroz and Xamã are in charge of the presentation, and the actress did a great job in her look. With a pretty pink dress “arrived”, she stole attention early in the evening.

This year there will be three honorees: Father Júlio Lancellotti receives the trophy Transforms Human Rights; the psychologist and influencer Pequena Lo will lead the Transforma Pride PCD; and the indigenous, influencer and young leader of the Craveiro village, Alice Pataxó, will win the Transforma Meio Ambiente.

The award will only be broadcast two days later on TV and the internet, on July 28, at 9 pm, and you will be able to check it out on the MTV Brasil channel at UOL Play with the family plan (R$ 49.90).

Comedian Rafael Portugal on the pink carpet of MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Patricia Devoraes/ Brazil News

Narcisa Tamborindeguy walks the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Patricia Devoraes/ Brazil News

Nugget on the pink carpet at MTV Meow 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Laura Brito on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Alice Pataxó on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Casagrande on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Antonio Tabet on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

João Guilherme on the pink carpet of MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News

Yasmin Brunet on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Manu Gavassi on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Camilla Queiroz on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Ludmilla on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Brunna Gonçalves on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/AgNews

Bianca Andrade on the pink carpet of MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Luisa Sonza on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Cleo on the pink carpet at MTV Meow 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews