MTV Meow 2022: see photos from the awards

MTV Miaw 2022 is being recorded tonight, in São Paulo, to reward the best names in Brazilian pop and internet.
Camila Queiroz and Xamã are in charge of the presentation, and the actress did a great job in her look. With a pretty pink dress “arrived”, she stole attention early in the evening.
This year there will be three honorees: Father Júlio Lancellotti receives the trophy Transforms Human Rights; the psychologist and influencer Pequena Lo will lead the Transforma Pride PCD; and the indigenous, influencer and young leader of the Craveiro village, Alice Pataxó, will win the Transforma Meio Ambiente.
The award will only be broadcast two days later on TV and the internet, on July 28, at 9 pm, and you will be able to check it out on the MTV Brasil channel at UOL Play with the family plan (R$ 49.90).