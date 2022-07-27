MTV’s biggest award, Miaw revolts nominees for not inviting to event – 07/27/2022

MTV Brasil recorded last Tuesday (26) another edition of MTV Miaw, its music and influence award. Scheduled to air this Thursday (28), the event had concerts by names such as Xamã, Luisa Sonza and Ludmilla, but, behind the scenes, it was controversial.

This is because several influencers nominated for the award were not invited to the delivery of the trophies. Others, although they went, did not like the treatment they received behind the scenes. MC Soffia, for example, nominated in the Black Star Rising category by BET, had to stay on the dance floor with the audience. “For me there is no chair, for other artists there is. But that’s ok […] I wasn’t born to be in the box, I wasn’t born to be with all these artists, right? I’m going back to my house”said the rapper, who left the party and went back home. “Super upset. Me, running for the award, they put me on the dance floor in the middle of the crowd, without valuing once again my walk as an artist!”

Other influencers complain of a worse situation: they were nominated for the award, but they didn’t even receive invitations to the event. “I was also nominated for MTV Miaw but I was not called for the award, they said that out of 35 categories only 7 will go, because in these events there are always standard people in the majority and with protagonism, why is it? event for free, It’s taking off!”said Ellen Valias, known as Athlete Weight, who competed in the Saúde Tá Ok! category.

The same happened with former BBB Rizia Cerqueira and model Akeen. “I’m glad I didn’t get clothes with any brand”said the influencer. “Why if it depends on these people, it’s trauma after trauma.”

Tata Estaniecki and Boo Unzueta, who present the podcast “PodDelas” were also nominated in two categories and were not invited to the event. On Twitter, Felipe Neto also complained about being ignored by the awards.

The column sought out MTV Brasil to find out if it will comment on the matter, but so far has not received a response. As soon as you receive it, this space will be updated.