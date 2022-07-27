MultiVersus: How Free Character Rotation Works | esports

Currently, MultiVersus has 17 playable characters that perform different roles in the game. All of them can be purchased for free with Gold, in-game currency that is obtained by playing matches, and character tickets, received by completing missions and objectives. It is also possible to purchase fighters with the paid in-game currency, Gleamium. However, players may take some time to unlock all available characters. Therefore, the game provided a free character rotation system.

The MultiVersus fighter rotation system will make four characters available for use without the need for purchase every two weeks. During this period, the evolution progress with the characters will be counted and maintained even if the fighter is not purchased at the end of the free rotation.