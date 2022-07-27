MultiVersus: How Free Character Rotation Works | esports

Currently, MultiVersus has 17 playable characters that perform different roles in the game. All of them can be purchased for free with Gold, in-game currency that is obtained by playing matches, and character tickets, received by completing missions and objectives. It is also possible to purchase fighters with the paid in-game currency, Gleamium. However, players may take some time to unlock all available characters. Therefore, the game provided a free character rotation system.
The MultiVersus fighter rotation system will make four characters available for use without the need for purchase every two weeks. During this period, the evolution progress with the characters will be counted and maintained even if the fighter is not purchased at the end of the free rotation.
It is worth remembering that two characters are available for free from the beginning of the game: Shaggy and Wonder Woman. The prices of each fighter range between 1500 and 3000 Gold, and they all cost 700 Gleamium. Gold can also be acquired in greater quantities by completing missions and leveling up in the game. It is also possible to practice with any character in the Laboratory, a kind of training room in the game.