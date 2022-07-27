MultiVersus: see all the characters in the game | esports

A recent social media success, MultiVersus has finally launched its beta. At first, the player will be able to experience about 16 characters from different universes. Among them are the series Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo and DC. The game is available from today (26) and can be downloaded for free. With that in mind, the ge prepared a list of all playable characters from our internet hit.
Multiversus characters — Photo: Disclosure / Warner
Because it is a free game, there is already a system for purchasing coins similar to other games. The player can buy Gleamium calls or carry out quests to acquire gold coins. There is also another way to acquire it, called a character ticket, which the player receives during missions and completed objectives. Also, some characters are free and available after finishing the tutorial.
Gleamium to buy on the Microsoft Store — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft
Multiversus: Official Gameplay trailer; Look
MULTIVERSUS CHARACTERS
Arya Stark – Game of Thrones
- 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Arya Stark in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Batman in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
Long Leg – Looney Tunes
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Long Leg in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Finn in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner
- 1500 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Garnet in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- Released as soon as you enter the game
Harley Quinn in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
The Iron Giant – Warner Bros.
- 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
The Iron Giant in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- Released as soon as you enter the game
Jake in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Reindog in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- Released as soon as you enter the game
Sausage in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
Steven Universe – Steven Universe
- 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Steven Universe in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Superman in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- Released as soon as you enter the game
Taz in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner
Tom and Jerry – Warner Bros.
- 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Tom and Jerry in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
Velma in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner
- Need to complete the tutorial
Wonder Woman in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
- 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket
LeBron James in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner
The beta is free and can be played anytime on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam. Check out the official trailer for the game: