MultiVersus: see all the characters in the game | esports

A recent social media success, MultiVersus has finally launched its beta. At first, the player will be able to experience about 16 characters from different universes. Among them are the series Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo and DC. The game is available from today (26) and can be downloaded for free. With that in mind, the ge prepared a list of all playable characters from our internet hit.