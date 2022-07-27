MultiVersus: see all the characters in the game | esports

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on MultiVersus: see all the characters in the game | esports 0 Views

A recent social media success, MultiVersus has finally launched its beta. At first, the player will be able to experience about 16 characters from different universes. Among them are the series Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo and DC. The game is available from today (26) and can be downloaded for free. With that in mind, the ge prepared a list of all playable characters from our internet hit.

Multiversus characters — Photo: Disclosure / Warner

HOW TO PURCHASE CHARACTERS

Because it is a free game, there is already a system for purchasing coins similar to other games. The player can buy Gleamium calls or carry out quests to acquire gold coins. There is also another way to acquire it, called a character ticket, which the player receives during missions and completed objectives. Also, some characters are free and available after finishing the tutorial.

Gleamium to buy on the Microsoft Store — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

Multiversus: Official Gameplay trailer; Look

Multiversus: Official Gameplay trailer; Look

MULTIVERSUS CHARACTERS

Arya Stark – Game of Thrones

  • 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Arya Stark in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Batman in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

Long Leg – Looney Tunes

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Long Leg in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Finn in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner

  • 1500 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Garnet in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • Released as soon as you enter the game

Harley Quinn in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

The Iron Giant – Warner Bros.

  • 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

The Iron Giant in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • Released as soon as you enter the game

Jake in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Reindog in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • Released as soon as you enter the game

Sausage in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

Steven Universe – Steven Universe

  • 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Steven Universe in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Superman in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • Released as soon as you enter the game

Taz in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner

Tom and Jerry – Warner Bros.

  • 3000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Tom and Jerry in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

Velma in Multiversus — Photo: Playback / Warner

  • Need to complete the tutorial

Wonder Woman in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

  • 2000 Gold Coins / 700 Gleamium / 1 Character Ticket

LeBron James in Multiversus — Photo: Reproduction / Warner

The beta is free and can be played anytime on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam. Check out the official trailer for the game:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

‘Sleeping’ black hole detected outside the Milky Way

Phenomenon, discovered by scientists, is considered one of the most extraordinary in astronomy ESO/L. Sidewalk …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved