Municipality of Tupã has the cheapest liter and Jales the most expensive; see ranking

The city of tupa recorded the lowest average price of Gasoline of the State of Sao Paulo in the week of July 17 to 23, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). O fuel was sold at R$5.41 in the city last week. The highest price could be found in jaleswhere gasoline was sold at R$ 6.36.

The price of gasoline has dropped in the Brazilian market, driven by the reduction in ICMS. Between 17 and 23 of July, the price in the country fell 2.9% and accumulates reduction of 17.4% in the month. The national average price of gasoline was R$ 5.89 last week.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

In relation to the international market, gasoline maintains a favorable arbitrage, being on average only 1% above the international price. In Bahia, where the Mataripe Refinery operates, privatized at the end of last year, prices are 4% higher than in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

Gas station; ANP survey showed that Tupã had the lowest average price of gasoline in the state last week. Photograph: Alex Silva / Estadão

See below the ranking of gasoline prices in the State of São Paulo in the last week, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

Average price of gasoline by city (SP)

• Tupa: BRL 5.41

• Cosmopolis: BRL 5.43

• Jaú: BRL 5.48

• São José dos Campos: BRL 5.48

• Jacarei: BRL 5.49

• Taubaté: BRL 5.49

• Italy: BRL 5.50

• Egret: BRL 5.51

• Pindamonhangaba: BRL 5.51

• Bauru: BRL 5.53

• Marília: BRL 5.53

• lime tree: BRL 5.55

• Avaré: BRL 5.56

• Cruise: BRL 5.56

• Votorantim: BRL 5.57

• Caçapava: BRL 5.59

• Lorraine: BRL 5.59

• Mogi Mirim: BRL 5.59

• Susano: BRL 5.59

• Rudder: BRL 5.60

• Paraguaçu Paulista: BRL 5.60

• Sao Jose do Rio Preto: BRL 5.60

• jump: BRL 5.61

• Bragança Paulista: BRL 5.62

• Votuporanga: BRL 5.62

• Itaquaquecetuba: BRL 5.63

• Mogi guaçu: BRL 5.63

• Sao Joao da Boa Vista: BRL 5.64

• Sorocaba: BRL 5.64

• Matt: BRL 5.65

• Mogi das Cruzes: BRL 5.66

• Dracaena: BRL 5.67

• Campinas: BRL 5.68

• Paulínia: BRL 5.68

• President Prudent: BRL 5.68

• Olympia: BRL 5.69

• Ourinhos: BRL 5.69

• Sumaré: BRL 5.69

• Guaratinguetá: BRL 5.70

• Hortolândia: BRL 5.70

• Itapecerica da Serra: BRL 5.70

• Itapira: BRL 5.70

• Itu: BRL 5.70

• Vineyard: BRL 5.70

• Carapicuíba: BRL 5.71

• Itatiba: BRL 5.71

• Piracicaba: BRL 5.71

• Botucatu: BRL 5.72

• Jundiaí: BRL 5.72

• San Carlos: BRL 5.72

• Itapetininga: BRL 5.73

• Araçatuba: BRL 5.74

• Mauá: BRL 5.74

• Osasco: BRL 5.74

• Embu of the Arts: BRL 5.75

• Ribeirao Preto: BRL 5.75

• São Bernardo do Campo: BRL 5.75

• Diadem: BRL 5.76

• Guarulhos: BRL 5.76

• Ibitinga: BRL 5.76

• Cotia: BRL 5.77

• Taboao da Serra: BRL 5.77

• Assisi: BRL 5.78

• Indaiatuba: BRL 5.78

• Catanduva: BRL 5.79

• Jaboticabal: BRL 5.79

• Wow: BRL 5.79

• Ribeirão Pires: BRL 5.79

• American: BRL 5.80

• Mirasol: BRL 5.80

• Santa Barbara d’Oeste: BRL 5.80

• Santa Cruz do Rio Pardo: BRL 5.81

• Saint Vincent: BRL 5.81

• Macaws: BRL 5.82

• Jose Bonifacio: BRL 5.82

• Pirassununga: BRL 5.82

• President Wenceslaus: BRL 5.82

• Ubatuba: BRL 5.82

• Valinhos: BRL 5.83

• Adamantine: BRL 5.84

• France: BRL 5.84

• Support: BRL 5.85

• Big beach: BRL 5.85

• Saint Andrew: BRL 5.85

• Porto Ferreira: BRL 5.86

• Barueri: BRL 5.87

• Várzea Paulista: BRL 5.87

• Atibaia: BRL 5.88

• Birigui: BRL 5.88

• Sao Paulo: BRL 5.88

• Clear river: BRL 5.89

• San Roque: BRL 5.89

• Drinking fountain: BRL 5.90

• Mococa: BRL 5.90

• Araraquara: BRL 5.91

• Saints: BRL 5.91

• Itapeva: BRL 5.93

• Lins: BRL 5.94

• Sao Caetano do Sul: BRL 5.95

• Sertãozinho: BRL 5.96

• Caraguatatuba: BRL 5.97

• Barretts: BRL 5.99

• Monte Alto: BRL 6.01

• tattoo: BRL 6.07

• Itanhaém: BRL 6.12

• Cubatao: BRL 6.17

• Guarujá: BRL 6.19

• Jales: BRL 6.36