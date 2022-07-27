Mystery of rare mineral on Mars is finally solved

Mars: Mystery of how tridymite ended up on the planet has finally been solved. Photo: Getty Images.

Mars: Tridymite is a form of quartz produced under very specific circumstances and rare on Earth;

Mineral was discovered in high concentrations in Gale Crater;

A combination of factors 3 billion years ago may have generated ideal conditions for the mineral to emerge.

Ever since the Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars, the existence of a mineral called tridymite in Gale Crater has been nagging space scientists. Until now, when planetary scientists from Rice University, NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the California Institute of Technology have finally managed to answer this mystery.

Tridymite is a form of quartz generated at high temperature and low pressure that is extremely rare on Earth, and it was not known how a concentrated piece of it ended up in Gale Crater, the chosen landing site for Curiosity because of evidence that it was a lake 1 year ago. billion years.

“The discovery of tridymite in a mudstone in Gale Crater is one of the most surprising observations the Curiosity rover has made in 10 years of exploring Mars,” said Kirsten Seebach of Rice, co-author of a study published online in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

“Tridymite is generally associated with quartz-forming, explosive, and evolved volcanic systems on Earth, but we found it at the bottom of an ancient lake on Mars, where most volcanoes are very primitive.”

Tridymite mystery solved

To solve the mystery, Siebach and his colleagues began by re-evaluating the data from each reported discovery of tridymite on Earth. They also reviewed volcanic material from models of volcanism on Mars and re-examined sedimentary evidence from Lake Gale Crater.

They then came up with a new scenario that matched all the evidence: Martian magma stayed longer than usual in a chamber beneath a volcano, undergoing a partial cooling process called fractional crystallization until extra silicon was available.

In a massive eruption, the volcano spewed ash containing the extra silicon in the form of tridymite into the Gale Crater lake and surrounding rivers. The water helped to break down ash through natural chemical weathering processes, and the water also helped to break up the minerals produced by weathering.

The scenario would have concentrated tridymite, producing minerals consistent with the 2016 discovery. It would also explain other geochemical evidence found in the sample, including opaline silicates and reduced concentrations of aluminum oxide. “It’s actually a direct evolution of other volcanic rocks that we found in the crater,” Siebach said.

“We argue that since we only saw this mineral once, and it was highly concentrated in a single layer, the volcano likely erupted at the same time the lake was there. Although the specific sample we analyzed was not exclusively volcanic ash, it was ash that had been weathered and sorted by water.”

If a volcanic eruption like the one in the scenario occurred when Gale Crater contained a lake, it would mean that explosive volcanism took place over 3 billion years ago, as Mars was transitioning from a wetter and perhaps warmer world to a dry planet. and sterile that it is today.

“There is ample evidence for basaltic volcanic eruptions on Mars, but this is more evolved chemistry,” she said. “This work suggests that Mars may have a more complex and intriguing volcanic history than we thought before Curiosity.”