Nacional-URU and Suárez close agreement for the return of the striker

Nacional, from Uruguay, and forward Luis Suárez, reached an agreement for the return of El Pistolero to the club that revealed him to football, in 2005. After Suárez announced a pre-agreement on social media, the Uruguayan team confirmed the transaction. on your official profile.

This afternoon, the striker, who is an idol of the local team and defended big clubs in Europe, announced the agreement in video on social networks. Hours later, Nacional expressed itself on its official Twitter.

“Hello everyone. I wanted to thank you for all the affection that my family and I have been receiving in the last few days, it has been impressive and emotional. This has touched us a lot. This opportunity to return to Nacional was inevitable. We have a pre-agreement with the club. , in the next few hours I hope to get all the details right. I want to enjoy this new stage and send a hug to everyone, thanking you for the affection”, said the player.

The 35-year-old star has been free on the ball market since his contract with Atletico Madrid ended in early July, and has been speculated at clubs such as Milan, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and River Plate.

Although Suárez did not give details of the agreement, the Uruguayan newspaper ‘El País’ reports that the striker’s relationship with Nacional should be short, only until the World Cup in Qatar.

Suárez is one of the top strikers in world football in recent decades. He shone with the shirts of Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and collects, among other achievements, a Champions League title and five La Liga trophies.