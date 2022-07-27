NASA prepares return mission to the Moon; watch trailer – Science

The launch of the mission NASA in return to the moon already has three possible dates: August 29, September 2 and September 5. And, to fuel the anticipation for the space adventure, the American agency even released a trailer for the mission. The video displays Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launches and simulates the disconnection of the Orion capsule. See below:

The Artemis I mission, the first unmanned mission in the return-to-the-moon program, will be an essential step, in NASA’s view, to establish a lasting human presence on Earth. Moon. Meanwhile, the agency is also getting ready to take an even bigger leap, until Mars.

The mission, which should last up to six weeks, will be the first to use in an integrated way the two systems created for the exploration of more distant regions of space: the rocket will launch the capsule to a distance never covered by a manned spacecraft, and it will will orbit the Moon longer than any other spacecraft has been in space without being docked to a space station.

The temperatures supported and the speed reached on the return will also be unprecedented, which can provide important data for the development of the next missions.

The launch will take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Artemis II mission is expected to be sent in 2024, with a capsule already manned. In 2025, it will be Artemis III’s turn, which will finally land on the Moon.

A month ago, the mission performed a rehearsal at the Kennedy Space Center that consisted of filling fuel tanks and counting down. The plan had to be abbreviated after a hydrogen leak was detected in the rocket.