NASA probe finds moon wells with ‘comfortable’ temperatures for humans | Science

NASA, the US space agency, announced on Tuesday (26) the discovery of shadowed locations inside wells on the Moon. “which always hover around a comfortable 17ºC”.
The revelation was made through a study by a group of scientists funded by the space agency, which used data from the space probe. Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO, or Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, in Portuguese)), launched to explore the natural satellite in 2009.
According to NASA, these pits and caves they can lead to may be useful for lunar exploration as they are thermally stable regions, something important from a scientific point of view since some areas on the Moon’s surface heat up to 127ºC during the day and cool to a freezing -173ºC during the night.
“Moon wells are a fascinating feature on the surface of the Moon,” said Noah Petro, LRO project scientist, in a statement released by NASA.
“Knowing that they create a stable thermal environment helps us paint a picture of these unique lunar features and the prospect of one day exploring them.”
Crater in the region of the Moon called Mare Tranquillitatis, or Sea of Tranquility, located on the visible face of the natural satellite. — Photo: NASA/Disclosure
Still according to NASA, these wells and caves can also be useful because they are able to offer protections against cosmic rays, solar radiation and micrometeorites.
“Two of the most prominent pits have visible ledges that clearly lead to caves or voids, and there is strong evidence that the ledge of the other can also lead to a large cavern,” the space agency said.
Return to the Moon already has a date set
The discovery of these prominent areas was revealed weeks before a major agency launch; NASA is preparing for the first unmanned mission of the American return-to-the-moon program, Artemis I, which is expected to take off in late August.
If all goes well with the first Artemis missions, the agency intends to take astronauts to the Moon again by 2025, in a kind of preparation for an even greater scientific exploration: the first manned mission to Mars.
On a social network, the official NASA account dedicated to lunar exploration teased: could these regions found on the Moon become future habitats for astronauts?