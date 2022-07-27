NASA warns of a giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth next Saturday (30); ‘potentially dangerous’ – Metro World News Brasil

NASA (American Space Agency) has issued a new warning about an asteroid that will pass close to Earth this week.

Officially named ‘531944 (2013 CU83)′, the space object will pass close to our planet next Saturday (30).

As revealed by the NASA website, the asteroid has an approximate giant diameter of almost 320 meters (dimension that can vary).

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the celestial body is currently traveling at very high speed.

NASA’s JPL classified it as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

However, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA) which may cause some apprehension, fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

NASA warns of asteroid that will pass close to Earth next Saturday (30)

The celestial body is approximately three times the size of the Statue of Liberty.

As detailed by NASA’s ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly from here.

On NASA’s approach list, asteroid ‘531944 (2013 CU83)′ is expected to come within about 4.3 million miles of Earth on Saturday night.

Still according to the information, this may seem very far away, but it is actually very close in the great dimension of space. Check diagram: