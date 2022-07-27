Nasal wash with saline the right way without going to the ear – Dr. Paulo Mendes Jr. Otolaryngologist in Curitiba

You know that it is very important to have the daily habit of washing your nose at least once a day. It should be seen as a routine cleaning as you do when showering, washing your faces and hands.

By cleaning your nose with saline, your respiratory quality improves a lot, especially for those who suffer from sinusitis, rhinitis, flu and colds.

If you have a lot of phlegm or discharge in your nose? I believe that if you do it 3 to 4 times a day, you can relieve so much of the complaint of mucus in the nose that it can go to the ear, throat and cause cough, headache and even cause a blocked or blocked nose.

In this video below, I’ll guide you on how to do a step-by-step nasal wash with saline without the risk of falling into the ear or going into the lungs.

Dr. Paulo Mendes Jr. | Otolaryngologist

