Nasal wash with saline the right way without going to the ear – Dr. Paulo Mendes Jr. Otolaryngologist in Curitiba

You know that it is very important to have the daily habit of washing your nose at least once a day. It should be seen as a routine cleaning as you do when showering, washing your faces and hands.

By cleaning your nose with saline, your respiratory quality improves a lot, especially for those who suffer from sinusitis, rhinitis, flu and colds.

If you have a lot of phlegm or discharge in your nose? I believe that if you do it 3 to 4 times a day, you can relieve so much of the complaint of mucus in the nose that it can go to the ear, throat and cause cough, headache and even cause a blocked or blocked nose.

In this video below, I’ll guide you on how to do a step-by-step nasal wash with saline without the risk of falling into the ear or going into the lungs.

Dr. Paulo Mendes Jr. | Otolaryngologist

📍 IPO Hospital Rhinitis Center – Av. Rep. Argentina, 2069 – Água Verde, Curitiba – PR. ☎ (41)3314-1500

Schedule a consultation with Dr. Paulo on the internet: https://bit.ly/DrPauloConsulta

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drpaulomendesjr.otorrino

💡My Website: https://www.otorrinoemcuritiba.com

📱Telegram:https://t.me/s/Dr_Paulo_Mendes_Jr_Telegram

🎙Podcast: OtorrinoCast on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Deezer

I perform online consultation by telemedicine. Access my schedule: http://bit.ly/2MjXSmB