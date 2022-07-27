New Chevrolet Silverado arrives in October 2023 with V8 engine

THE new generation Chevrolet Silverado large pickup will be launched in Brazil in the second half of 2023. Confirmation of the start of sales was made to the Car Journal by Santiago Chamorro, president of General Motors in South America. The version available in the country will be the ZR2with the same 6.2 V8 gasoline engine as the Camaro. This option generates 420 hp of power and 63 mkgf of torque. The transmission is a 10-speed automatic and the traction is 4×4.

At the end of 2021, JC revealed that the new Silverado will also have a 3.0 turbodiesel engine that generates 277 hp. However, versions equipped with the six-cylinder Duramax have a payload capacity of less than one ton. Therefore, they do not comply with Brazilian legislation for diesel vehicles.

In the United States, consumers buy pickup trucks based on towing capacity, not load capacity. Thus, to be sold in Brazil, the new diesel Chevrolet Silverado would have to undergo profound changes. GM did this in the previous generation, which was offered in the country about 20 years ago. However, in the new model, the investment in engineering would make its price unfeasible.

Pickup will come from Mexico

The new Silverado will come from Mexico. Thus, the double-cabin pickup will have the trade agreements that Brazil has with that country, which exempt vehicles from the import tax. Be that as it may, you can’t expect prices to be very different from those of the RAM 1500. The rival of Chevrolet’s large pickup has a starting price of R$ 456,990. Although it is not cheap, a Toyota Hilux GR Sportfor example, part of about R$ 355 thousand.

However, the Japanese brand pickup truck is much smaller. Thus, it measures 5.33 meters in length, or 58 cm less than Chevrolet’s 5.91 m. In the case of the wheelbase, the Hilux is 3.09 m, while the Silverado, 3.74 m. It’s 65 cm longer. For comparison, on the RAM 1500 they are 5.93 m and 3.67 m, respectively. The data are from the manufacturers.

Chevrolet Silverado electric

One of the highlights of this fourth generation Chevrolet Silverado is the version powered exclusively by batteries. It appeared in January of this year, is 100% electric and already accepts reservations in the USA. However, deliveries should only start in 2023. Thus, the offer of this option in the Brazilian market should not occur before 2025.

There are two settings. RST focuses on the general consumer and WT, on fleet owners. According to Chevrolet, the range can exceed 640 km. However, this varies depending on the driving style. In the case of the first option, the electric motor generates around 644 hp of power and 107 mkgf of torque. As a result, the brand reports that the acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h is done in 4.5 seconds. The load capacity is 590 kg and the towing capacity is 4.5 tons.

In the case of the WT, the power is 510 hp and the torque, 85 mkgf. In addition, the fleet option can carry up to 544 kg and the towing capacity is 3.6 tons. According to GM, there will be a version for up to 9 tons. However, the company did not provide an estimated release date.

