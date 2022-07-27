New identity begins to be issued this Tuesday (26); see what changes – Country

Starts to be issued this Tuesday (26) the new national identity card (CIN), document that will adopt the registration number of the Registry of Individuals (CPF) as “general, unique and valid registration for the entire country”. The first state to issue the card will be Rio Grande do Sul.

Then, the document will be issued in Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas and Paraná, but there is no forecast at the moment for the other states.

What changes with the new ID card?

The new identity comes with a QR Codewhich can be read by any appropriate device, such as a smartphone, which will allow electronic validation of its authenticity, as well as knowing if it has been stolen or misplaced.

The new RG seeks to unify the document number in Brazilian states through the CPF as a general registration valid for the entire country.

This new version of the identification document will also serve as travel documentdue to the inclusion of an international standard code called MRZ, the same code used in passports.

Until now, however, Brazil only has agreements for the use of the identity document at immigration posts of Mercosur countries. For other nations, the passport remains mandatory.

The new General Registry (RG) will be valid for ten years for people up to 60 years of age. For those over 60, the old RG will continue to be valid indefinitely.

Who needs to get the new ID?

According to the Ministry of Economy, at this first moment, new identities will only be issued to citizens who have the information in the CPF according to their updated certificates.

“People who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may use the remote service channels of the Federal Revenue Service to resolve the situation. .

How to correct information in CPF

The update can be performed free of charge on the internet, on the Federal Revenue website. In some situations, the procedure generates a care protocol. In these cases, the citizen can send his documents to the Federal Revenue by e-mail.

Thus, it is necessary to send the following documents to update the CPF:

Official identity document with photo;

Birth certificate or marriage certificate, if the identity document does not include place of birth, parentage or date of birth;

Proof of residence;

Photo of the face (selfie) of the citizen (or legal guardian, if applicable) holding their own identity document;

And still:

For citizens aged 16 or 17

If requested by one of the parents, official photo ID of the applicant (one of the parents);

For minors under 16, guardians or subject to custody

Official identity document with photo of the applicant (one of the parents, guardian, or guardian);

Document proving guardianship or responsibility for custody, as the case may be, of the incapacitated person;

For citizens with disabilities and over 18 years old (requested by a relative up to the 3rd degree)

Medical report attesting to the disability;

Official identification document with photo of the applicant (spouse, cohabitant, ascendant, descendant or collateral relative up to the 3rd degree);

Document proving the relationship.

What documents are needed to obtain the new RG?

To obtain the new RG, the citizen must present the birth or marriage certificate in physical or digital format. The document will be issued on security paper or polycarbonate (plastic) card, in addition to digital format.

What happens to the current RG?

According to the established norm, the current RG will continue to be valid for up to 10 years for the population up to 60 years old. For those over 60, the document will still be accepted “for an indefinite period”.

The federal government informed that the new RG does not replace any type of document that is in force, only the current identity itself. The National Driver’s License (CNH), for example, will still be required, as it has a different purpose.