New millionaire in Chapecó: lottery bet wins BRL 8 million

A bet by Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina, alone took Quina’s main prize, of R$ 8,403,244.87. The draw was held on Tuesday night (26) in São Paulo.

The bet was made at Lotérica Avenida, in Chapecó, according to Caixa – Photo: Google Street View/NDThe bet was made at Lotérica Avenida, in Chapecó, according to Caixa – Photo: Google Street View/ND

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the millionaire bet is a pool of 15 odds and eight numbers with only one buyer. The numbers drawn were: 28 – 37 – 67 – 73 – 74.

The game was held at Lotérica Avenida, which is close to Praça Coronel Bertaso, on Avenida Getúlio Vargas. Caixa asks the new millionaire to look for one of its agencies to redeem the prize, with an original identity document and the bet slip.

How to play in Quina

To compete for the Quina prize, simply mark 5 to 15 numbers among the 80 available on the steering wheel and cheer. If you prefer the Caixa system, you can choose the numbers for you through the little surprise. Prizes are awarded to those who match 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers.

There are six weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday at 20:00. The price of the bet with five numbers is R$ 2.00. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning.

Quina’s next contest will be held this Wednesday (27). The estimated prize is R$ 700 thousand.

