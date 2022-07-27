New rule makes Globo have few soap operas for Vale a Pena Ver de Novo

When promoting the return of O Cravo e a Rosa in its afternoons in the track after Jornal Hoje, Globo announced that the time would be destined for six and seven o’clock plots. With this, it was concluded that Vale a Pena Ver de Novo should focus only on reruns of the eight/nine soap operas.

Therefore, it is very likely that an eight/nine o’clock feuilleton will be chosen to succeed A Favorita on Globo’s late afternoons. The network, which for years avoided reruns of prime-time plots because of the TV Rating System, now has several classics available to show on the track.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Before winning a chance at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, A Favorita was chosen to start the Globoplay Rescue Project, which started offering classic soap operas in their entirety on the platform. João Emanuel Carneiro’s plot became a streaming hit, which qualified it for a repeat on open TV.

Thus, if we consider performance on Globoplay as one of the criteria for selecting the next rerun, we already have two strong candidates: América (2005) and Salve Jorge (2012). The two stories signed by Gloria Perez are among the most watched programs on the platform, that is, they generate interest from part of the soap opera audience.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Plots of the 2000s

Productions from the 2000s are on the rise at Globo, as the two soap operas currently being rerun are from this period. O Cravo e a Rosa was shown between 2000 and 2001, while A Favorita was on air between 2008 and 2009.

In addition, other plots from the period have been re-introduced recently, and with success. Clone, from 2001, was on the air until recently on Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Family Ties, from 2000, was also re-aired, with very satisfactory ratings.

In this context, there are several soap operas of the eight/nine from this period that have never been reprized on Globo. In addition to the aforementioned América, the station has never re-aired some hits, such as Porto dos Milagres (2001), Páginas da Vida (2006) and Paraíso Tropical (2007), which were only replayed on Viva. Wouldn’t it be time to give these classics a chance?

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

2010 titles

However, if you opt for more recent feuilletons, Globo has some hits in the nine-point range that could feature in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Only Fina Estampa (2011), Avenida Brasil (2012) and A Força do Querer (2017) would be left out at this moment, which were reprized recently.

However, considering the plots of this period, the ones that appear with the greatest possibility of a repeat are those signed by Walcyr Carrasco, practically the “king of the reruns”. The author scored Amor à Vida (2013), O Outro Lado do Paraíso (2017) and A Dona do Pedaço (2019), all of which were successful in terms of audience, but none of them have been reprized so far.

The latter is only three years old, but it is always good to remember that this was never an obstacle for Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. O Cravo e a Rosa, from 2000, was first reprized on the track in 2003, exactly three years after the original airing.

surprises

Globo’s management, however, may surprise and recruit an even older plot for Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Vale Tudo (1988), for example, appeared as a strong candidate to replace O Clone, which ended up not being confirmed.

However, a re-run could also happen. As well as O Clone, Laços de Família and Por Amor, other telenovelas could win a second rerun in Vale a Pena, such as Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003), or A Indomada (1997). It wouldn’t be impossible…

That is, until A Favorita comes to an end, there will still be many speculations and candidates for the next rerun of Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Make your bets!