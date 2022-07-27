Newspaper says what Raphinha has to do with Dembélé’s ‘inspired night’ against Juventus

French forward scored both goals for Barcelona in a 2-2 draw with Juventus in a pre-season friendly in the United States

This Tuesday (26), in Dallas, United States, Barcelona drew 2-2 with Juventus in a pre-season friendly that was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+. The name of the game, without a doubt, was the striker Ousmane Dembelewho scored two beautiful goals for the barça and, because of that, he was praised by the Catalan press.

Traditional in Catalonia, the newspaper sport highlighted the French forward’s first match as a starter in the pre-season, with 46 minutes on the field, and even cited an influence from the Brazilian little raphinharecently hired by barçaas one of the reasons for its ‘inspired night’ in Texas. The Brazilian was even the one who took his place in the 2nd half.

The Frenchman entered the Catalan team’s fourth game with force and ‘responded’ to the Raphinha effect. The Brazilian left unbeatable sensations in his first games and is a direct competitor of Dembélé”, wrote the newspaper, which also stated that coach Xavi will have a ‘headache’ to define who will be the 3rd name of the attack, alongside Ansu Fati and Lewandowski.

“Xavi has a blessed dilemma on the wings. Ansu Fati and Lewandowski point out as undisputed starters, so Raphinha and Dembélé would be forced to fight for third at the front.”

After months of uncertainty about his future, Dembélé renewed with Barcelona until June 2024. Now, in three friendlies played by the club in the pre-season, he has three goals scored.

Lastly, the sport also wrote that his pre-season performance shows that Dembélé “is destined to be important in the season under Xavi”.

