Neymar will be tried and could be arrested for corruption a month before the World Cup, says newspaper

The Brazilian forward Neymar will go on trial for corruption in Spain a month before the World Cup in Qatar and could be sentenced to prison for 2 years for the crime of corruption, if the Barcelona Court of Justice accepts the complaint presented by the prosecutor.

According to a report by Jesús Garcia Bueno, in the digital edition of the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the trial, which takes place on October 17, is due to a lawsuit filed 7 years ago by DIS, a Brazilian company specialized in the football market, which claims that she was deceived during the signing of the athlete by Barcelona from Santos in 2009, when Neymar was bought by the Spanish club for around 2 million euros.

The company, which belongs to the supermarket chain Sonda, held 40% of the player’s federative rights when he was a partner at Santos and considers that he was the victim of a mistake plotted by the player, his relatives and Barcelona, ​​asking for compensation in excess of 150 million euros. .

In addition to Neymar, his parents, two former Barcelona presidents (Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu) and a former Santos coach are defendants in the lawsuit.

The Spanish Public Ministry is demanding compensation of 10 million euros, in addition to the two-year imprisonment of the Brazilian athlete. The DIS, on the other hand, asks that the player be imprisoned for 5 years and prevented from playing on the lawns. The company also asks for the arrest of Neymar’s parents for the same period.

In 2016, Barcelona agreed to pay 5.5 million euros for two tax crimes in the operation that culminated in the signing of Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to prosecutors, Neymar and his father, Neymar da Silva Santos, signed two mock contracts with Barça, ignoring that the player’s rights belonged to Santos and DIS.

One of these contracts, worth 40 million, allegedly served to tie the signature before it was launched on the market.

“Barcelona and the player broke FIFA’s rules and changed free competition in the transfer market”, says the Brazilian company at the beginning of the proceedings of the action, in 2016.

The trial for the crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud will be held in seven sessions until October 31