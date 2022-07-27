Neymar will be tried for possible fraud in a contract with Barcelona; Prosecutor asks for two years in prison

the attacker Neymar and another five people will be judged from the 17th of October by alleged corruption in his contract with Barcelona, as reported by “El País”. The prosecution asks for two years in prison for the Brazilian national team player, who can stay out of the Qatar World Cup.

In addition to the Paris Saint-Germain shirt 10, the athlete’s parents, two former Barcelona presidents (Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu), and a Santos official will be in the dock. The Spanish Public Ministry is also demanding a payment of €8.4 million (R$45.5 million) from Barcelona, ​​which is listed as a Legal Entity in the case.

The judgment is based on a complaint filed by DIS, a Brazilian company specialized in the transfer market, which felt harmed by the Neymar’s arrival at the Catalan club. The organization held 40% of the player’s rights, at the time at Santos, and is asking for compensation in excess of 150 million euros (R$813 million).

DIS and the Public Ministry consider that, in 2011, the Brazilian national team star and his father signed two contracts with Barcelona, ​​ignoring that the athlete’s rights belonged to Santos and the company. One of these agreements, worth 40 million euros (R$ 216.8 million), served to tie the striker’s signature with the Spaniards.

The Spanish Public Ministry asks for Neymar’s imprisonment for two years with the payment of 10 million euros (R$ 54.2 million). On the other hand, the DIS asks that the player be imprisoned for five years and that he be disqualified from playing football during this period.