Nicole Bahls’ Ex Reveals He Almost Starved After Separation: ‘I Lost All Contracts’

Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of Nicole Bahls, revealed this Monday (25) that he almost went hungry after the end of his marriage with the model. According to him, the separation between them resulted in several job losses that shook his financial life.

“I count here in my hand if I have two or three who helped me. Even now, I went hungry, right? Because I lost all my contracts. One or two friends who helped me. And those were the ones I valued the least” , he said in an interview with the Chupim Metropolitana podcast.





The model, who participated in The Farm 8 and won the Power Couple Brazil 4, also said that he was surrounded by false friends while he was married. “When I was married, I lived by the beach, in Rio and in the good neighborhood, I had a hell of a friend. After I got divorced and things started to get difficult, bad, and there was no one to ask if I wanted one medicine,” he said.

“Today, only those I really want walk by my side. We have to go through this. At the time of the wedding, we had 34 godparents and it was at the Candelária church. It was the most beautiful thing in the world! The people drinking good wines at my house, good whiskeys. Things got difficult… My brother! I didn’t have one to call a friend”, he added.

