Nicole Bahls’ Ex Says She Starved After Her Marriage

Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of Nicole Bahls, stated that he went hungry after the end and that he was abandoned by all his friends. The model explained that he lost employment contracts and had no one to turn to.

“When I was married, I lived by the beach in Rio, I had many friends. After I broke up and things got difficult, I didn’t have any. Two or three friends who helped me. contracts”, he lamented, saying that the friends he least expected were the ones who showed up in difficult times.

“You want to value that famous friend, who is in the media. If you want to be together, he wants to be together too. Then life comes and shows that all this is fleeting, shows who he really is”, he added in an interview. to the program “Chupim”, from Metropolitan FM.

Bimbi and Nicole Bahls’ marriage ended after three years, and initially the model explained that the split was amicable. In December 2021, however, she gave more details in a conversation with singer Naiara Azevedo on the program “Pé na Bota”. In the chat, Nicole explained that she discovered a betrayal through the press.

“I just didn’t get the tico, tico (the betrayal), but I caught Leo Dias. It was everything. I saved detective. I was going to die without knowing it. I was at home, when I look, the bofe there kissing the neck of a crack. My marriage was no longer happy. It was happy, but it was more a marriage of friendship, of companionship. It wasn’t happening anymore. I can say that he was the love of my life. We can’t force someone to love you. If that happened, it’s because he wasn’t happy.”

perrengue in sex

Known for not being tongue-tied, Nicole Bahls opened up about the experience he had with anal sex. According to the model, she is not a fan of the practice and only had one attempt, which was not good at all.

“I leave it to the fags to use. It hurts a lot. I’ve tried, I got cross-eyed, I almost fainted and called the ambulance. It’s not for me, no. said in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”.

During the conversation, Nicole also detailed the quick affair she lived with football player Neymar. “He’s very nice, he smells good, I ended up kissing him”, she commented.

It is worth remembering that Nicole Bahls is engaged again. After the end of her marriage with Marcelo Bimbi, the ex-panicat took up a relationship with businessman Marcelo Viana.