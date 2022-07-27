Nívea Stelmann reveals serious problem that made her leave Brazil

The actress Nivea Stelmann48 years old, opened his heart and revealed the real reason for leaving Brazil to live in the USA. In 2017, she moved with her family to Orlando, Florida. During an interview with the program Faustão in the Bandshown last Monday (25), the famous said that the very serious problem made her leave for another country.

The subject was addressed by Fausto Silva, during the attraction: “She went through a very big upheaval at one time, coming to live in the United States, when she had panic syndrome… A lot of people have this disease and don’t realize they have it”, commented the presenter.

Then, Nívea Stelmann regretted the fact that mental health is still a little discussed topic. “Look, mental illness is like a big taboo, leaving many people terrified because they think they shouldn’t talk about it. But these diseases are more present in our lives than ever, especially after the pandemic, when many people got sick..”, he highlighted.

Nívea Stelmann explains serious problem that made her leave Brazil

The actress continued talking about the serious problem that made her leave Brazil and gave more details about how she felt at the time. She said that she became afraid, due to the high rate of violence in the country.

“I was very afraid that when it started to get dark, I wanted to go home right away. The fact that it got dark, to me, was a dreadful thing. I moved to the United States precisely because of that, in addition to the great fear of violence.”reinforced Nivea.

The famous also highlighted the great fear she always had of being robbed: “When we start to feel afraid of living, then it gets very complicated. I was afraid of being robbed, afraid of taking a step… So, there are times when we have to take a step back. However, then we come back, because life is made of cycles and this is something very important”he added.

Check the interview in full:

Other celebrities who left Brazil for fear of violence

Like Nívea Stelmann, other famous Brazilians left the country for fear of violence. In time, the Observatory of the Famous gathered in a list, some of these names.

