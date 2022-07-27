Nokia G21 arrives in Brazil with super battery for 3 days – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Nokia G21 officially arrived in Brazil this Monday (25) with the proposal to please users who spend several hours using a smartphone. After all, its 5,050 mAh battery has enough power to deliver up to 3 days of use, according to tests carried out by the company itself.

Simple in terms of construction, the Nokia G21 has a 6.5″ HD+ display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. There is also a triple rear camera with 50MP (main), 2MP (depth) and macro (2MP) sensors. Additionally, the company has included an 8MP front lens for selfies and video calling.

For performance, the device works with a Unisoc T606 chip combined with 4GB/128GB of RAM and storage. Already in system, Nokia promises 2 years of operating system updates and 2 times more security updates than smartphones in the same price range.

The Nokia G21 is now available at major online retailers with prices ranging from R$1400 to R$1799.

