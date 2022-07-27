Not even Aid Brazil saves? MGLU3, VIIA3 and AMER3 get in the way; time to sell? – Money Times

handbag retailers, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and American (AMER3) fell in this Tuesday’s session (26).

THE Via fell 6.35%, to R$ 2.36. Already Magazine Luiza retreated 6.45% and American had a reduction of 4.88%.

In addition to the unsatisfactory data of the Walmart us United Stateshere in Brazil investors remain skeptical about the real recovery of the papers.

According to Régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, from Land Investmentsthe outlook for the sector is still challenging and the market is not believing in a recovery provided by more incentives injected into the economy.

Recently, the government approved a series of benefits, such as raising the Brazil aid from R$400 to R$600.

“Investors await the release of the sector’s results, which should take place in the coming weeks, to understand the real situation of these companies”, he says.

Time to buy MGLU3, VIIA3 and AMER3?

For analysts, today’s drop shows how much there is uncertainty for the future of retail.

According to the Eleventhe second quarter for the e-commerce will show the same trends observed in 1Q22, in which the companies most exposed to white goods and higher value products should repeat the very challenging period.

“We will again see a recovery in physical stores and a weakening of both the 1P online channel and the 3P marketplace. Due to changes in commissioning policies and the more rational competitive environment, we expect another quarter of margin recovery”, he adds.

Even so, the recommendation of the house is to buy for MGLU3 and AMER3 and neutral to VIIA3.

