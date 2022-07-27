Nubank releases prize of R$ 300 thousand in promotion; see how to participate

The “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion by Nubank will continue until the 31st of July. The initiative has been holding raffles worth R$10,000 with the promise of a final prize of R$300,000.

In addition, fintech announced “NuNiver”, a collection with the products most requested by customers in the Nubank on social media and on NuCommunity. Among the items are:

Little bottle;

Sunglasses;

Jacket; it is a

Pack with stickers and company pins.

Prices range from R$35 to R$289.

How to participate in the Nubank ‘Tudo no Roxinho’ Promotion

To participate in the promotion, the interested party must access the Nubank in the credit card tab and sign up for “Tudo no Roxinho”. Then, just accept the terms and conditions and enter the four-digit password.

Once this is done, three goals (tasks) will be presented to the customer so that he can fulfill them and thus receive the numbers to compete for the draws. Achieving the first goal guarantees 1 number, the second 5 and the third 10.

In this sense, it is important to emphasize that the goals are cumulative and customized according to the pre-approved limit and the profile of each client. The promotion started on the 16th of May and will continue until the 31st of July.

The digital bank will raffle 13 gold bar certificates worth R$10,000, in addition to the grand prize of R$300,000. With regard to the draws, they will be held by the Federal Lottery on specific dates.

It is worth mentioning that the goals completed are cumulative. Therefore, it is possible to gather up to 16 lucky numbers. Finally, Nubank highlights that the objectives are customized in relation to the pre-approved limit and profile of each client.

What are the dates of the Federal Lottery draws?

June 18, 2022: 1st draw, with calculation carried out on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm;

July 20, 2022: 2nd draw, with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3 pm;

August 17, 2022: 3rd draw, with calculation held on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm;

August 20, 2022: 4th draw, with calculation on August 23, 2022 at 3 pm.

And the biggest prize will be drawn at the end of September – still no date set.