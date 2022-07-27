On loan from Botafogo, Chay is announced as Cruzeiro’s new reinforcement for Serie B

Cruzeiro confirmed the arrival of another player since the opening of the transfer window. It’s about the sock Chay, 31 years old. The official announcement was made on Raposa’s social media this Wednesday morning (27).

Chay, who belongs to the Botafogoarrives on loan until the end of this year with the value of part of the fixed economic rights.

If you want to buy the midfielder after the loan, Cruzeiro will have to pay US$ 550 thousand (about R$ 2.9 million) for 45% of the athlete. That part belonging to Botafogo.

The other 55% is divided between Portuguesa-RJ (50%) and the player himself (5%).

Chay did not record with the press on his arrival in Belo Horizonte, last Monday (25th), because he had been guided by the director of the cruise.

However, he guaranteed to be in good physical condition and happy with the opportunity to wear the blue shirt.

“I hope to return the affection (from the fans)”, said quickly the new celestial reinforcement.

Chay had negotiations with Bahia, but the deal was barred by the patron John Textor, owner of SAF Botafogo. The veto opened the possibility for the athlete to come to Belo Horizonte.

In addition to ChayO cruise In this transfer window, he hired defender Luís Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, striker Bruno Rodrigues, in addition to the return of the boy Stênio, who returned on loan from Torino (ITA).