On stage, Maraisa is careless with daring clippings of her mini skirt: “Animation!”

Countryside muse! Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, left fans completely in love with a sequence of clicks from her last live performance, which took place in Paraná. The brunette celebrated the lively show and gave the talk on social media with her daring look!

On stage, the artist impressed with an entirely black look and even flaunted her good form, taking care of the cutouts in her revealing dress. Maraisa took fans by surprise and collected praise from the Instagram crowd!

“You are beautiful every day, but yesterday you were spectacular”, fired a follower in the comments of the publication. “Maraisa do Céu, she’s so beautiful with this look”, drooled another fan of the singer. “It’s been shot after shot lately,” said another, shocked by the beauty of the muse.

In the caption, the singer also thanked the fans for the show: “my week couldn’t have started better, what a wonderful Monday with the guys from Paraná! Thank you, Marechal Cândido Rondon, it was a very exciting night celebrating the city’s anniversary. I have a radiant heart to be able to bring joy and deliver my best on the show! Love you”.

Unlikely couple? Maraisa invites Elon Musk and goes viral on social media

Mom is on and single! Recently, singer Maraisa became a subject on social media after making a somewhat unusual invitation to none other than billionaire Elon Musk. The muse used Twitter to make a joke with the businessman and gave the talk.

In a publication, the singer highlighted a news that said that Elon Musk had not had sex in months. To play, she even created an affectionate nickname and shot: “Lonlon, we have a lot in common, you know?! You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! But, in what way? You’re always working and so am I… hard.”

Netizens, of course, did not forgive the singer’s joke and left several amusing comments. Even singer César Menotti snarled at the singer with a little joke: “hi Elon! Do you know what a scam is? Search for ‘scam’ on Google”.

