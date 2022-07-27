Palmeiras disburses R$ 27 million and agrees to hire a former striker for the Brazilian National Team, says journalist

Already eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras focuses all its attention on the disputes of the Brasileirão and Libertadores, competition, which even dreams of winning the third consecutive championship, something hitherto unheard of in Brazilian football.

And, thinking about it, Verdão has been moving behind the scenes to take advantage of the opening of the transfer window, which since the 18th, has been officially open in Brazil and Europe. Added to this is the fact that the club sold Gabriel Veron, who was an important part of Abel’s team.

Bruno Tabata is from Palmeiras, says journalist

But if one leaves, another arrives. According to Pedro Almeida, the club reached an agreement with Sporting for the hiring of striker Bruno Tabata, from Sporting. According to the source, Verdão will pay 5 million euros for the player, who should arrive in Brazil this week.

Despite not being such a popular name in Brazil, Tabata has been called up to the youth team, having even been champion of the Toulon Tournament in 2019.

Last season, for Sporting, Bruno played 32 matches, scoring 6 goals and distributing 3 assists. In Brazil, Tabata, who is 26 years old, played for Atlético Mineiro. However, he was sold before he even debuted by the professional.