Palmeiras makes a proposal for Bruno Tabata, from Sporting de Portugal

Palmeiras has not yet closed for signings in this transfer window and is trying to strengthen itself with Bruno Tabata, from Sporting de Portugal. The negotiations, however, are not easy, since the first proposal from Palmeiras did not please and now the search is for a new payment format. The information was released by Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda and was confirmed by THROW!.

In the first investment by Verdão, the amount offered was 3 million fixed euros (R$ 16.2 million), plus two million in objectives (R$ 10.8 million). It turns out that Sporting wants five million fixed euros (R$27 million) to release the player to another club now.

According to the newspaper Record, also from Portugal, the Lions refused this offer from Palmeiras. According to the report by THROW!the information is that this first attempt did not really please the Portuguese leaders, but the negotiations continue.

Alviverde’s idea is to seek a form of payment with which it can reach the amount requested by Sporting. This would be, at the moment, the obstacle to the conversations between the parties.

For Bruno Tabata, 25, the contract offered was for four seasons. There is optimism that the outcome of the talks will be positive for Verdão, but the sources consulted by the THROW! are cautious when talking about the subject. For them, negotiation is complicated.

Trained at Atlético-MG, Tabata went to Portugal early and started playing for Portimonense, where he stood out and was hired by Sporting in 2020. Being able to play as a midfielder and striker, he became part of the Brazilian under-23 team, with the which won the 2019 Toulon Tournament. He is currently a reserve for his team, where he has played 52 games, scored eight goals and provided six assists.

