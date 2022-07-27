Pantanal: Alcides is castrated in a different scene from the original; know how it will happen

The famous castration scene of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), which shocked viewers of “Pantanal” in 1990, will be repeated in the remake. According to Carla Bittencourt, from Notícias da TV, the author of the soap opera Bruno Luperi kept the moment written in the script, but the direction will deal with the mutilation of the character in a more subtle way.

The castration of the pawn will only happen in the last week of the telenovela, which ends on October 14th. However, instead of showing the impressive feat graphically, the production chose to conduct the scene through the eyes and thoughts of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

The sequence will begin when Tenório (Murilo Benício) catches the couple of lovers in the little room where the pawn lived on his farm. Bruaca will have gone to the house to say goodbye to Guta (Julia Dalavia) and tell his daughter that he is moving with Alcides to Sarandi, Paraná. Before leaving, Bruaca and Alcides will decide to have one last sex in that little room that was their love nest. However, the squatter will see everything.

Unbeknownst to anyone, the villain will take the two of them to an abandoned tapera, promising to kill them. On the spot, however, the farmer will psychologically torture the lovers – at least at first. He will threaten to rape Bruaca in front of Alcides, who will be tied up and cursing his cuckolded rival.

Continue after Advertising

Tenório will drag the disaffected person to a small room and let him know that he is going to “cover it up so it stays soft”. Bruaca will beg Tenorio not to kill Alcides and will say that he loves the pawn. The farmer will laugh at the woman while claiming that she will do something much worse to the enemy. Tenório will pass the key in the room and the mutilation will begin. Viewers will follow Maria dragging herself to the door and trying to peek through the cracks inside.

The noises emitted by Alcides will constitute the whole scene. Screams and groans of pain will permeate the tapera. The terror will all be transmitted from the eyes of Maria, who will be horrified. After the torture, the villain will open the door and reveal the terrible scenario behind him. The pawn will be lying on the ground, maimed.

For the sequels, artistic director Gustavo Fernandez cast Davi Lacerda. It was he who directed the wedding of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and received much praise for his sensitivity.

Juliano Cazarré confirmed, during his participation in Mais Você this Monday (25), that the scene was “a little physically demanding”but evaluated the moment as “nice to record”. “It will be different from the original”Cazarré said about the scene, which was performed by Ângelo Antônio in the 1990 version.

In June, in an interview with Gshow, Angela Leal, who gave life to the first Maria Bruaca, recalled the repercussions of the time: “The phone on TV Manchete wouldn’t stop, letters and more letters, people at the door screaming. It was the biggest rating of the entire soap opera”. Will the feat be repeated?