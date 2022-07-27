‘Pantanal’: Irma has a vision with the Velho do Rio. Understand

Camila Morgado is Irma in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Disclosure)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Sister (Camila Morgado) will have a vision with the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). It will all start when the photo that Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) took from his grandfather is hung on the farm wall. The image, however, will be completely distorted, and it will not be possible to recognize who is in it.

READ MORE:

Find out what the new castration scene will look like

Old man from Rio proposes to José Lucas and leaves him tempted

Irma inherits powers from the cramullion and has a premonition about Zé Lucas

Tenorio’s son dies. Know which

Old man from Rio goes to José Leôncio’s farm

One day, Irma will pass with her mother (Selma Egrei) by the place when she will look at the photo and see the Old Man clearly in his canoe, getting a great fright:

– I saw an Old Man, Mom… Right here in this picture. How strange… – She will say scared.

– Maybe it was all in your head – Mariana will say.

– It wasn’t in my head… I know very well what I saw.

Mariana then gets angry and leaves, leaving her daughter alone, perplexed, trying to understand the vision she had.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: