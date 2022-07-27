‘Pantanal’: Juma packs her bags to escape the farm and José Leôncio locks her in a room | come around

1 of 2 Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be angry with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) — Photo: Globo Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be angry with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) — Photo: Globo

With blood in his eyes, Juma will start throwing various pieces of clothing into a suitcase. Filó (Dira Paes), Irma (Camila Morgado), Mariana (Selma Egrei) and Zé Leôncio will try to calm Jove’s wife, outraged by the story of the photos: Jove went to get the developed film to show the face of the Velho do Rio to his father .

“I don’t have a husband anymore! I don’t have a grandpa here anymore! He betrayed me! He betrayed Veio do Rio!”, she will say, outraged.

“You have the right to find what you want… But I can’t let you leave this house under these circumstances…”, José Leôncio countered.

The two will argue about Jove’s betrayal with her and the cattle king will give his verdict:

“You can become what you want, Juma, but you only leave here when my son comes back. And then you two talk… And that’s it, acabô! Come on… Let’s go…”

Filo, Irma and everyone there will start to leave the room.

“Don’t lock me up, I’ll turn into a jaguar”, threatens Juma.

Zé Leôncio will end the discussion by slamming the door in his daughter-in-law’s face.

“You can come the animal that was! More will come inside the room!”, he concludes.

