‘Pantanal’: see what the new Tenório death scene will look like

Murilo Benício plays Tenório in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Reproduction)

The death scene of Tenório (Murilo Benício) in “Pantanal” was recorded in six straight hours last Friday, in Seropédica. As in the first version of the novel, the farmer will have a clash with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

The pawn will attack you with a javelin (a kind of spear). Afterwards, Tenório will be pulled by an anaconda. This required Benicio to enter the water. Only one drone sequence — to capture “the last bubble” of the drowning villain — was done with a stunt double.

In the original scenes, Alcides went towards the farmer to hurt him and Tenório died after being hit. This time, the focus will not be on overt brutality.

See highlights of the week in “Pantanal”: