Pantanal starts week with explosive Ibope and Fátima makes ‘miracle’

Pantanal started the week on a high in Ibope.

This Monday’s chapter (25) made wetland start the week with a high rating. With tenorio (Murilo Benício) putting his revenge plan into practice in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi, the feuilleton surpassed the 30 points in the ibope.

tenorio discovered that it is horn in wetland and is willing to take revenge on Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in the worst way. For this he is trying to ‘lasso’ zuleica (Aline Borges) to take her to the biome and make his wife furious in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

Another highlight of the chapter was Sister (Camila Morgado) and Trinity (Gabriel Sater) in the greatest “knead”being almost caught in the act by Mariana (Selma Egrei). Already seedling (Bella Campos) continues to avoid giving herself to Tiberius (Guito) in wetland.

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) surrounded Juma (Alanis Guillen) to apologize and at the same time said goodbye to Erica (Marcela Fetter), after having sex. another who is trying “put out the fire” It is Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto). The boy wants to lie down with Zefa (Paula Barbosa), but the employee of tenorio lives running away from the pawn.

With a chapter moving, wetland registered 30.9 average in Greater São Paulo with 32.8 peak in the Metropolitan Region. The data are preliminary, where the consolidated will be revealed on Tuesday morning (26).

The competition was very distant in Ibope, where SBT and Record TV fought for vice-leadership and TV Cultura surprised by placing fourth in the audience, receiving Fátima Bernardes as a guest of Live Wheel and doing the band eat dust, moving up to fifth place.

CHECK OUT THE IBOPE OF THE CONFRONT OF THE NOVELA THIS MONDAY (25)

GLOBE

SBT

RECORD

TV CULTURE

BAND

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households or 205,377 individuals according to data released by Kantar Ibope. The hearing on Monday (25) of wetlandare prior data according to exclusive sources obtained by the TV FOCUS.