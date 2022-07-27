Partnership between C&A and thrift store promotes exchange of used clothes for credit

Exchange used clothes for a credit that can be used to buy new ones looks is the proposal of the partnership between C&A and the thrift store DaZ Clothes. The idea is to make people feel encouraged to make fashion circulate, take out the pieces that are sitting in the wardrobe and still earn good credit for it.

Customers can exchange used clothes of any brand. By leaving the old models at the kiosk, they win credits to buy more at C&A. The novelty can be found at the brand’s store at Shopping Metrô Tatuapé, in São Paulo.

Changing clothes for credit

When visiting the store, customers find a kiosk with second-hand parts in excellent condition. The DaZ Clothes thrift store was created by the sisters Gabriella and Julia Wolff.

To take advantage of the exchange of clothes for credits, it is essential that the pieces used must be clean and preserved. All clothes go through a evaluation. It was stipulated that the credit would be 40% of this amount.

The kiosk has been set up since Monday, 25th. The partnership was established to encourage retailers and consumers to seek to acquire a more conscious consumption of clothes.

Those who wish to participate in the initiative will be able to bring all types of pieces. The thrift store also accepts jewelry, bags, shoes and even beauty products, such as perfumes and makeup. Of course, everything needs to be valid and in good condition. conservation.

Items received with the exchange of clothes for credit will be sold in DaZ thrift stores and also on the website. The partnership with C&A is expected to last one month, but it can be renewed. This will depend on customers’ adherence to the novelty.