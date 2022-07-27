Partnership between C&A and thrift store promotes exchange of used clothes for credit

Yadunandan Singh 38 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Partnership between C&A and thrift store promotes exchange of used clothes for credit 0 Views

Exchange used clothes for a credit that can be used to buy new ones looks is the proposal of the partnership between C&A and the thrift store DaZ Clothes. The idea is to make people feel encouraged to make fashion circulate, take out the pieces that are sitting in the wardrobe and still earn good credit for it.

Read more: Why are C&A and Renner’s clothes priced at Zara?

Customers can exchange used clothes of any brand. By leaving the old models at the kiosk, they win credits to buy more at C&A. The novelty can be found at the brand’s store at Shopping Metrô Tatuapé, in São Paulo.

Changing clothes for credit

When visiting the store, customers find a kiosk with second-hand parts in excellent condition. The DaZ Clothes thrift store was created by the sisters Gabriella and Julia Wolff.

To take advantage of the exchange of clothes for credits, it is essential that the pieces used must be clean and preserved. All clothes go through a evaluation. It was stipulated that the credit would be 40% of this amount.

The kiosk has been set up since Monday, 25th. The partnership was established to encourage retailers and consumers to seek to acquire a more conscious consumption of clothes.

Those who wish to participate in the initiative will be able to bring all types of pieces. The thrift store also accepts jewelry, bags, shoes and even beauty products, such as perfumes and makeup. Of course, everything needs to be valid and in good condition. conservation.

Items received with the exchange of clothes for credit will be sold in DaZ thrift stores and also on the website. The partnership with C&A is expected to last one month, but it can be renewed. This will depend on customers’ adherence to the novelty.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

See how to check the amount to be received from the 2021 FGTS profit

Caixa Econômica Federal began distributing the 2021 profit from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved