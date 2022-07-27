Paul Sorvino, from ‘Goodfellas’, dies at 83

On Monday (25), actor Paul Sorvino died at the age of 83. He became known for playing gangster Paulie Cicero in the movie “Goodfellas”. The death was announced by Dee Dee Benkie, his wife.

According to the actor’s wife, he died of “natural causes”. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino. He was the love of my life and one of the greatest artists to grace the screen and stage,” she said in a statement.

Sorvino also acted in the films “All for Money” and “Rocketeer”, and in the series “Law and Order”. He is also known for the roles of Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in “Nixon” (1995), and Juliet’s father in “Romeo and Juliet” (1996).

In his five-decade career, the actor has had more than 100 appearances as an actor in film and TV.

He was born in New York in 1939 and is survived by three children, including Mira Sorvino, who has already won an Oscar for best supporting actress. On Twitter, she mourned Paul’s death: “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much”.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

