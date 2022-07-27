Paulo Andr justifies estrangement with Arthur Aguiar after ‘BBB22’



07/26/2022 12:26

Paulo Andrrunner-up of the BBB22, opened the game about his relationship with Arthur Aguiar, champion of the Globo reality show edition. In an interview with the podcast ‘PodDelas’this Monday (25), the Olympic athlete spoke about his friendship with the actor and singer after confinement.

At the time, the former BBB pointed out that the two built a great friendship within the game, but that Mara Cardi’s husband is a more reserved person, and that the ‘cycle’ between the two did not coincide after the program.

‘The Arthur [Aguiar] good people. We exchanged an idea, but I sent my birthday invites. He’s a guy we had a really good friendship with. He’s a more reserved guy, more into his, more family. The cycles didn’t hit out here, and it’s all right, I have nothing against him, it’s fine’said Paulo Andr, who also commented on the period in which the artist remained away from social networks.

‘He’s more low profile, so it’s his choice to stay there, not his, and that’s all right’scored the ex-affair of Jade Picon.

