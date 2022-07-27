Pedro Leonardo is not invited to his father’s birthday, Leonardo

Singer Leonardo turned 59 yesterday and won a celebration at the Talismã farm, in Jussara (GO).

Among the guests were the children Jéssica Costa and Zé Felipe, the daughter-in-law Virgínia Fonseca, who took her mother, Margareth Serrão, among other gifts.

Thais Gebelein, wife of Pedro Leonardo, the singer’s firstborn, revealed that she, her husband and two daughters did not know that the event would take place.

“We didn’t go to the farm. We didn’t know we would have the celebration”, said the influencer in Instagram Stories after being asked by followers.

“But we’re also here in the interior of São Paulo. It’s far. We wish Leo all the best. I already posted earlier. It’s a joy to always be by his side. It’s a smile, it’s very nice, but we don’t always get it [estar junto]”, he added.

“But everything is fine, everything is at peace. We wish, even from afar, all the positive energies, all the blessings in this world, good health for him to stay here with us for many, many years and we will always have the opportunity to smile beside him”, concluded Thais.

Also in Instagram Stories, Poliana Rocha said that the celebration would be small. In addition to Pedro Leonardo, other children of the singer were also not at the celebration.

Leonardo has six children: Pedro Leonardo, Zé Felipe, João Guilherme, Jéssica Beatriz, Matheus Vargas and Monyque Isabella.