Pedro Leonardo’s wife says they were not invited to her father-in-law’s birthday













Last Thursday (25), Leonardo turned 59 years old and won a birthday party. The celebration took place at the singer’s farm, located in the interior of Goiás, and family fans noticed the absence of Pedro Leonardo, the country’s eldest son, with his wife and daughters. Thais Gebelein, the artist’s daughter-in-law, explained that they didn’t know the celebration would take place.

“We didn’t go to the farm. There are a lot of people asking, we didn’t know we would have the celebration. We are in the interior of São Paulo, it’s far away. We wish Leo all the best”, said Pedro Leonardo’s wife.















Thais also took the opportunity to wish her father-in-law a happy birthday. “It’s always a joy to be by his side, it’s laughter, smile, but it’s not always that we get it. It’s okay, everything is at peace. We wish, even from afar, all the positive energies, all the blessings and good health for him to stay here for many years and we always have the possibility to smile next to him”, added the influencer.

Pedro Leonardo is the eldest son of Leonardo. After him, the singer had another five children. They are: Monyque Costa, Jessica Costa, Zé Felipe, Matheus Vargas and João Guilherme.